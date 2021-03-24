Mirage Marble & Granite Unveils Cutting Edge Innovation

Peoria, AZ, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Countertop fabrication specialist Mirage Marble & Granite has invested in a new state-of-the-art solution to give it the perfect edge over local competition.

The company has bought an Italian-built Donatoni Jet 625 CNC machine, which, thanks to an inbuilt camera taking a bird’s eye view image, can scan a template and lay it out perfectly on the slab before a fully automated saw cuts the project to perfection.

“This machine is truly at the cutting edge of stone fabrication,” declared Bujor Balog, owner at Mirage Marble & Granite of Peoria, Phoenix, Arizona.

“We are always focused on continually improving quality, capacity, and processes at Mirage Marble & Granite. With the recent installation of our CNC machine, we are now able to cut granite, quartz, and other stone material much more precisely and efficiently.

“The innovative Move-System has also drastically reduced downtimes with production and allowed our team to make full use of every slab’s surface.”

Established 15 years ago, Mirage Marble & Granite LLC is a full-service marble and stone contractor specializing in the commercial and residential stone design and installation, primarily for kitchens, bathrooms and shower rooms.

The award-winning company prides itself on handling large and small projects to exceed client expectations. Having installed more than 300 jobs a year, they achieve the lowest prices but the highest praise from clients.

Their wide range of products related to natural stone fabrication includes kitchen countertops, vanity tops to Jacuzzi, and fireplace surrounds.

“As a family-owned business built on the principles of hard work, honesty and integrity, we offer a high-quality service that is matched by the stone slabs we source,” he added.

Their completed projects have received many five-star testimonials from highly satisfied clients. Judith Hogaboam commented: “Mirage installed our kitchen and bathroom two years ago. They did a fabulous job.”

Another Don Wood added: “At every level, they did exactly what was promised. The workmanship and installation were great, and finished in a timely manner. These are professionals in every sense.”

For a free consultation or further information, contact: 623-606-7610. You can view their full scope of services at https://www.mirageaz.com.