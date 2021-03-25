Business Growth Opportunities In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Joining a reputed chamber of commerce is a beneficial step for businesses looking for opportunities to propel their growth and success. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce in Killeen is a reputed chamber of commerce that provides a plethora of opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive in the form of events and programs.

About The Chamber Of Commerce 

The chamber of commerce is an organization that strives to create economic prosperity for its members who consist of various business communities. It offers constant support, vision and leadership through its services with the aim of creating jobs, offering legislative support, improving community image and more. The chamber is associated with prestigious organizations such as Association of Defense Communities, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, The Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, Association of the United States Army and others.

Business Growth Opportunities 

  • The chamber provides an extensive listing of services and products offered by businesses that are part of the chamber via its online directory
  • It also provides a listing of business events and programs such as Leadercast DIGITAL Broadcast, Chamber Networking and News, Leadership Killeen 2021-2022, etc.
  • Four membership levels are offered i.e. Engage, Build, Lead and Invest with various offerings for businesses to help them succeed
  • Access to networking and marketing opportunities such as Flash Networking 

Benefits Of Chamber Membership 

  • Access to an award winning website to place ads and events on the community calendar
  • Access to premier events
  • Assistance with building and launching affordable multichannel marketing campaigns
  • Various avenues for being an event or program sponsor
  • An online coupon system for making special offers
  • Promotion of offers through the chamber’s social media pages and newsletters
  • Access to the Chamber Conference Room

For more information on business growth opportunities provided by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, you can call at (254) 526 – 9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also check out its website at https://killeenchamber.com

