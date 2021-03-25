Canned Seafood Market Price Trend Analysis, Product Portfolio & Key Development, 2025

The global Canned Seafood Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Canned Seafood Market is anticipated to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2025. Preventing food from spoilage by storing it in jars or containers and heating it to a temperature that destroys micro-organisms causing it to spoil is termed as canning. It is considered as a key and safe method for preserving food, and it retains fat, protein, and carbohydrate constituents.

Key Players:

  • Bumble Bee Seafoods
  • StarKist Co.
  • Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd
  • Maruha Nichiro Corporation
  • Icicle Seafoods Inc.
  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd
  • Wild Planet Foods
  • Thai Union Frozen Products
  • American Tuna, Inc.
  • Universal Canning, Inc.
  • Tri Marine Group

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the canned seafood industry include rapid urbanization & industrialization, increasing demand, and product development & technological innovations, rise in the purchasing power of the consumers coupled with the change in eating patterns. Also, rising busy schedule of the consumers has raised the inclination towards the canned food such as ready-to-eat meals.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the market growth such as harmful effects of canned seafood consumption. Several canned seafoods have excess amounts of sugar and salt that are used as preservatives. In addition, the antioxidants present in food are destroyed during the heating process in canning. Moreover, high presence of BPA in cans is the main factor hindering the market growth. This chemical can lead to birth disorders, infertility, heart diseases, cancerous tumors, etc. Canned seafood market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Distribution Channels Outlook:

  • Retailers and Independent Dealers
  • Online Stores
  • Supermarkets

The “Retailers and Independent dealers” segment dominated the market in the forecast period owing to ease of availability of these products in food marts and supermarket.

Product Outlook:

  • Tuna
  • Salmon
  • Sardines
  • Other fish
  • Prawns
  • Shrimps

The “Canned Tuna” segment dominated the canned seafood market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025, owing to Tuna that is a rich source of lean proteins, and it also contains the other nutrients such as omega 3 fatty acid, which results in the improvement of personal health.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the canned seafood market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period; wherein China is a key contributor in this region tracked by India. The major factors that can attribute to the growth of Asia Pacific include ever increasing population, rapid urbanization, growth in working population, rise in disposable income, and changing eating patterns.

