Hearing Aids Market: Europe to Dominate the Hearing Aids Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the high prevalence of hearing loss, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements in hearing aids.

The hearing aids market is expected to reach USD 9.78 Billion by 2022 from USD 6.97 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Based on product, the hearing aids market is segmented into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. In 2017, the hearing aid devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hearing aids market. Growth in this segment is majorly driven by the rising geriatric population, technological advancements in hearing devices, and the development and introduction of new and advanced products.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198630754

Based on the patient type, the hearing aid devices market is segmented into adult patients and pediatric patients. The adult patients segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high prevalence of hearing loss in the adult population with growing age is driving the growth of this segment.

Europe to dominate the hearing aids market

In 2017, Europe is expected to dominate the global market primarily due to factors such as the growing aging population and high prevalence of hearing loss in this region. In 2017, North America is expected to account for the second-largest share of this market. Rising geriatric population and increasing conferences and symposiums help create awareness on market products and the latest technologies in hearing aids are the major factors supporting the growth of hearing aids market in this regional segment.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=198630754

Key Players

The hearing aids market is dominated by big players such as Sonova (Switzerland), William Demant (Denmark), and GN Store Nord (Denmark) with the presence of several small players as well. Some of the players operating in this market include Cochlear (Australia), Starkey (US), Widex (Denmark), MED-EL (Austria), SeboTek Hearing Systems (US), Audina Hearing Instruments (US), RION (Japan), Horentek (Italy), Microson (Spain), and Arphi Electronics (India).