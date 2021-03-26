Trusted Baking Distributor Perfects the Art of Customer Service

Cheswick, PA, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — It will come as no surprise to long-standing customers of Stover & Company that the company is remarkable for the service it delivers to its clients, resulting in an outstanding customer experience. It’s also not necessarily apparent who a provider of wholesale baking supplies could do so, but for the dedicated employees at Stover & Company, it’s all in a day’s work.

For Stover & Company, which has been family-owned and continuously family-operated since 1948, providing an excellent customer experience is just a part of the job details. Their customers, which range from bakers to confectioners and other food service workers across the country, know one thing. Stover & Company keeps the oven going; their selection of packaging, compound and couverture chocolates for baking and confectionery, vast assortment of specialty flours and sugars, along with their sanding sugar and decorating supplies, are second to none.

That steady supply is aided by the fact that Stover & Company, unlike some distributors, actually owns its own warehouses. Stover & Company owns and maintains a 30,000 square foot freezer in addition to a 20,000 square foot freezer which enables them to streamline fulfillment and logistics. They’re also at the helm of their own fleet of refrigerated trucks.

This enables them to deliver the goods when their customers call on them to do so. Reliability makes up a large part of the picture of success for Stover & Company, but it does not paint the entire picture.

Stover & Company, like many wholesale distributors in the space, has dedicated a large portion of its operations to the online sphere. Many of their customers currently buy baking supplies online through their website, StoverCompany.com. For some, the online shopping experience is impersonal and cold, but not for customers of Stover & Company.

While they have taken steps to streamline ordering and reordering processes online in an attempt to better serve repeat customers who require efficient processes, Stover & Company is every ounce, tablespoon, and teaspoon as approachable as ever. They actually actively encourage their customers to get in touch with them to work out wholesale prices and order details. Their team understands that service lies in the fine points of a transaction.

Since every order is different, pricing strategy should respond in kind and with the needs of the individual account in mind. Orders, even of the same products, vary in size and frequency as well, necessitating a more hands-on approach. Stover & Company welcomes its customers to contact them to work out pricing. Many may prefer to buy their wholesale goods online to save money and time, but that does not require the removal of the human element.

Customers or interested parties who would like to learn more about Stover & Company’s history, goods, processes, or pricing are asked to reach out to them directly by phone or email. A company representative can be reached at 724-274-6314 or by email at info@stovercompany.com.

Ryan Stover

Stover & Company

724-274-6314

Info@stovercompany.com

https://stovercompany.com/