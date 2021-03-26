Feller & Bloxham Medical Passes One Million Views on YouTube

Great Neck, NY, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Feller & Bloxham Medical is pleased to announce they have surpassed one million views on their YouTube channel. This is a major accomplishment in the medical and hair transplant field.

The Feller & Bloxham Medical YouTube channel was created to provide potential patients with accurate and honest information about hair restoration. They regularly post informative content that illustrates the work they perform and provides valuable information that can help patients determine if a hair transplant is the solution they need. As they amass more views to their channel, they will further extend their educational content, allowing them to help more individuals deal with their hair loss issues.

The professional team at Feller & Bloxham Medical offers a variety of hair loss solutions, helping men and women of all ages restore their hair, In addition to their informative YouTube channel, prospective patients can learn more information on their website or contact the facility to schedule a consultation with one of their renowned specialists.

Anyone interested in learning more about the YouTube content or the services offered can learn more by visiting the Feller & Bloxham Medical website or by calling 1-516-487-3797.

About Feller & Bloxham Medical : Feller & Bloxham Medical is a medical office that specializes in surgical hair restoration. They have a team of renowned medical professionals who can help men and women with hair loss issues using a variety of the latest treatment options. They meet with each patient to go over their options and help them make an informed decision regarding the treatment that will produce the best results.

