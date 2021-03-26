Automotive Steering System Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2017 to 2022 | ThyssenKrupp AG.,JTEKT Corporation.

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Healthy adoption has been anticipated for the automotive steering system in the near future. As indicated by a recently released research study on the global automotive steering system market by Fact.MR, electronically powered automotive steering systems are likely to continue capturing the limelight throughout the analysis period. The global automotive steering system market report provides forecast of the market performance over 2017-2022, and offers practical insights on the most impactful factors associated with the market performance – at present as well as in the near future. The report aims to deliver valued insights to automotive steering system manufacturers and automakers so as to direct their strategic business decisions.

Chapter 1: Global Automotive Steering System Market Report: Executive Summary

This chapter marks the beginning of the report and offers an entire picturesque of the automotive steering system market at a glance. This chapter of the report includes market sizing and forecast, along with the year-on-year growth details of the market throughout the projection period. The summary also covers important facts supported by authentic statistical data regarding significant market points. Moreover, this section enlists the key growth drivers, restraints, and recent trends supposed to be influencing the performance of automotive steering system market through 2022.

Chapter 2: Overview of Global Automotive Steering System Market

This part of the report includes the market introduction, followed by a standard product definition i.e. of the vehicle steering system. It further throws light on all the macroeconomic growth factors and all the latest developments shaping the global scenario of automotive steering system market. It also covers information about cost and pricing structure, supply chain, raw material sourcing, and the list of suppliers, distributors, and other participants of the supply chain.

The next few chapters of the global automotive steering system market report include deep-dive, segment-wise analysis and forecast of the market over 2017-2022, categorizing the market by product type, vehicle type, and sales channel.

Chapter 3: Automotive Steering System Market Analysis by Product Type

This chapter covers the product type analysis of automotive steering system market, and offers precise revenue comparison and market share comparison along with Y-o-Y growth analysis of the product type segments of automotive steering system market – as categorized by the report. The key segments included in this section of the report include electrically powered steering system (EPS), manual automotive steering system, hydraulic power steering (HPS), and electro-hydraulic power steering (E HPS).

Chapter 4: Automotive Steering System Market Assessment on the basis of Vehicle Type

The next part of the report offers assessment of global automotive steering system market on the basis of vehicle type, elaborating further on the comparative analysis of the respective revenues, market shares, and yearly growth rates. Passenger cars, LCV, and HCV are the key segments by vehicle type.

Chapter 5: Automotive Steering System Market Examination Based on Sales Channel

In the next chapter that provides thorough analysis of the global market for automotive steering system by sales channel, the report entails information about the yearly growth and revenue share comparison of the two key segments – OEM and aftermarket.

Chapter 6: Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Steering System Market

The next section of the report has been dedicated to an extensive regional analysis of the global automotive steering system market, wherein six key regional markets for automotive steering system have been considered for the assessment. Regional market revenue and value shares have been discussed, in addition to yearly growth patterns estimated for the entire forecast period. This part of the report also involves insights on the chief market growth influencers responsible for shaping the performance of regional markets over the said timeline.

Chapters 7-13: Country-wise Assessment of Six Key Regional Markets for Automotive Steering System

North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), and Middle East & Africa have been analyzed country-wise for a magnified, deeper view of the automotive steering system market in each region.

Chapter 14: Key Company Profiling: Global Automotive Steering System Market Landscape

The next chapter is the concluding section of the report that exhaustively profiles around 13 companies active in the global automotive steering system marketplace. While the players analyzed in this competition tracking assessment include established international brands as well as new market entrants, Fact.MR’s competitive intelligence provides valuable insights on the company overview, financials, product offering portfolios, market shares, and key developmental strategies of each of them.

