A Journey of Joy: Celebrating Milestone at Ryan International Academy Bavdhan

Pune, India, 2026-03-05 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan International Academy-CBSE, Bavdhan celebrated its Annual Day and Graduation Ceremony with joy, talent, and pride as students from Mont One to Grade 2 took center stage in a grand showcase of confidence and creativity.

The auditorium came alive with excitement as parents, teachers, and students gathered to witness a memorable celebration of achievement and growth. The highlight of the morning was the Graduation Ceremony of Mont 3, where our young graduates proudly marked the completion of their early learning years and stepped forward toward a new academic journey.

Students from Mont One to Grade 2 enthralled the audience with energetic dance performances set to lively and exciting numbers. Their confidence, coordination, and vibrant expressions reflected the strong foundation being built during their formative years.

A special attraction of the event was the musical skit titled “You Are Special.” Performed by students from Montessori 3 to Grade 2, the skit beautifully conveyed the message that every child at Ryan is unique and gifted in their own way. Through song, dialogue, and expressive performances, the children highlighted the importance of self-belief, kindness, and celebrating individuality.

Another proud moment was the presentation of the prestigious Ryan Awards, conferred upon deserving students across various categories in recognition of their efforts and accomplishments. The much-awaited Ryan Prince and Princess Awards were also presented to students from Mont 1to Grade 2. True to the meaning of “Ryan” – symbolizing a Prince and Princess in the making – the ceremony celebrated each child as a future leader growing with character, confidence, and compassion.

As the institution marks 50 golden years of excellence in education, the celebration reflected the enduring vision and values upheld by the esteemed Chairman Sir and Managing Director Madam Dr. Grace Pinto. Their inspiring leadership continues to guide the school community in nurturing holistic development and strong moral values in every child.

The Annual Day and Graduation Ceremony was a vibrant tribute to young talent, achievement, and the belief that every child at Ryan is truly special.

Editorial Contact: Samheetha samheetha@prhub.com 9731054124