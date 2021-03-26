Multiphoton Microscopy Demand Market Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion 2031

About the Report

Globally, the prevalence of cancer is increasing, resulting in rising demand for early diagnosis and treatment. According to the National Cancer Institutes, as of January 2019, there were an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States alone. This number is projected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030. Rising prevalence of cancer is expected to create significant demand for multiphoton microscopy across the globe.

Fact.MR, in its latest research report, tracks the global sales of multiphoton microscopy in 20+ high-growth markets, with North America and Europe the largest regional markets. Two-photon microscopy is highly sought-after, with maximum demand coming from hospitals across the world. Unique growth factors have been analyzed in detail, while a comprehensive assessment of some of the key challenges for multiphoton microscopy have also been discussed in the report.

Future Growth Projections Look Positive

In 2019, the global multiphoton microscopy market was valued at around 150 Mn, and has been expanding at a CAGR of around 4% over the past 5 years. Rising application in dermatology was amongst the key stimulants driving growth. Non-invasive in vivo multi-photon microscopy (MPM) imaging helps in the diagnosis of basal cell carcinoma lesions.

With increase in patient care, there is rise in the adoption of multiphoton microscopy in cancer research centers, along with medical devices. Owing to these broad factors, demand for multiphoton microscopy is likely to increase, with the market expanding at a CAGR close to 5% throughout the 2020-2030 assessment period.

How will Technological Advancements Fuel Demand for Multiphoton Microscopy?

Innovative techniques and products are constantly being developed for diagnosis in order to increase patient safety, which is an important factor driving market growth. These new systems have several advanced features such as 3D reconstructed image of live cells, high-resolution, high-sensitivity, deep multiphoton imaging, multi wavelength excitation for broader spectral coverage, and software optimized for multiphoton. These value additions to the system would be helpful in increasing its adoption by end users.

Advanced imaging systems and diagnostic devices are gaining popularity in the clinical & diagnostic laboratories segment. Two-photon microscope offers high-speed imaging during cellular processes, owing to which, two-photon microscope is gaining immense popularity.

Why is Multiphoton Microscopy a Promising Imaging Technique?

Multiphoton microscopy is a significant alternative to confocal microscopy, due to its superior qualities such as reduced out-of-focus bleaching, deep penetration in tissues, reduced photo damage, and useful in live cell imaging. In conventional fluorescence microscopy, photo damage is a prime disadvantage, and hampers its use in imaging live cells and tissues. Multiphoton microscopy overcomes these issues and provides high resolution imaging during in vivo studies.

Moreover, multiphoton microscopy provides high resolution imaging of thick tissues such as brain slice and whole organs, which is helpful during clinical research. Multiphoton microscopy is a promising imaging technique, which has a wide array of applications such as skin imaging, cell toxicity testing, and cancer cell imaging. It plays a significant role in accurate cancer diagnostics. This impacts both, the patient’s quality of life and aids revenue expansion of the multiphoton microscopy market.

What are the Key Challenges for Multiphoton Microscopy Stakeholders?

Lack of skilled professionals to operate instruments is a major factor that can restrain the growth of the multiphoton microscopy market. Multiphoton microscopy is a sensitive technique, and negligence in operation or lack of skill can ruin the process. Such techniques require highly qualified and trained staff who understand the technology and mechanism. Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals are expected to act as a restraint to market growth for the life sciences industry, which, in turn, can negatively impact the expansion of the multiphoton microscopy industry.

High cost of multiphoton microscopy is another hindrance for growth of the global market. Higher price of multiphoton microscope devices is usually a major cost restraint. High cost of purchase and initial outlay payment while making purchase are limiting market growth worldwide, as the average cost of a multiphoton microscopy is almost US$ 125,000 – US$ 225,000.

What is the Potential of Medical Imaging Technique?

Adoption of multiphoton microscopy and magnetic resonance imaging is increasing globally. This advanced technology provides accurate attenuation correction, and shortens acquisition time and fusion imaging, leading to increase in diagnostic sensitivity and specificity. Multiphoton microscopy helps in better staging of cancer, along with prognostic and treatment monitoring capabilities of functional and metabolic information.

Due to these advantages, the application of multiphoton microscopy has essentially increased in cancer screening programs. Multiphoton microscopy plays an important role in initial diagnosis, staging, and monitoring of treatment response. Adoption of diagnostic imaging procedures will be further restructured by multimodality imaging techniques, owing to their applicability in the development of a specific treatment plan for personalized treatment.

Country-wise Analysis

Why is Demand for Multiphoton Microscopy High in the U.S.?

Rising prevalence of cancer in the U.S. is likely to boost multiphoton microscopy demand. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States. In 2020, there will be approximately 89,500 cancer cases diagnosed and around 9,300 cancer deaths in adolescents and young adults (AYAs) aged 15 to 39 years, in the US.

Furthermore, the U.S. remains one of the largest markets for medical devices in the world, which invariably makes it a lucrative pocket for multiphoton microscopy. According to SelectUSA, the medical devices market in the U.S. accounted for 40% of the global market in 2017. By 2023, it is expected to reach US$ 203 billion in valuation.

Favorable healthcare policies, coupled with high per capita healthcare spending, has created a conducive environment for the adoption of multiphoton microscopy in the U.S. Also, the presence of leading players is supporting growth in the U.S. Strategies undertaken by these companies include product launches and expansion plans, which will continue aiding overall expansion in the U.S.

Is the U.K. Multiphoton Microscopy Market Expanding?

The U.K. multiphoton microscopy market is expanding due to rising prevalence of cancer in the country. There were an estimated 2.5 million people living with cancer in the U.K. in 2015, which is expected to rise to 4 million by 2030. The number of people living with cancer in the U.K. in 2015 has increased by over a million people since 2010

Furthermore, key manufacturers in the U.K. are keen on expanding the market footprint of their key products as well as solutions. For instance, many leading manufacturers nowadays also provide advanced solutions based on various end-user requirements.

Category-wise Insights

Why Does Two-photon Microscopy Have a High Market Share?

Two-photon microscopy has the highest market share, and is expected to witness significant rise in revenue share over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of these machines, technological advancements, and comparatively high product pricing. The market is also supported by new product launches by market players in this product category.

Two-photon microscopy provides many benefits for tissue imaging experiments. It can be used for live cell imaging. Specimen can be visualized deeply with maximum penetration. Two-photon microscopy enables 3D imaging of organoids, tissue slices, embryos, and whole organs, which makes it extremely popular.

How Big is the Opportunity in Deep Tissue Imaging for Multiphoton Microscopy Manufacturers?

By application, deep tissue imaging is expected to remain dominant, accounting for over 16% share, post 2020. Multiphotons show a promising approach for deep tissue ex vivo imaging of dermal and subcutaneous structures. This provides non-invasive determination of deep tissue three-dimensional structures.

Competition Analysis

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent multiphoton microscopy market players in its report:

Olympus Corporation

Bruker

Leica Microsystems (Danhar)

Nikon

ZEISS

Thorlabs, Inc

Lavision Biotech

Semrock

Becker & Hickl GmbH

Scientifica (Judges Scientific plc)

Sutter Instrument

Femtonics Ltd

Leading players are majorly focused on various market consolidation activities such as mergers, acquisitions, supply distribution partnerships, and launching new products, leading to a high competitiveness in this space. Players are also striving to provide total solution concepts to customers, especially to hospitals & clinics and academic & research Institutes

In November 2020, Zeiss Acquired majority stake in Arivis AG. This acquisition is expected to further strengthen the company’s software competencies and market position in 3D image visualization, image processing, and analysis software for research microscopy.

In 2016, Thorlabs announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) for the commercialization of the 2-photon random access mesoscope (2p-RAM), developed at Karel Svoboda’s Janelia Research Campus laboratory of HHMI for in vivo imaging of large brain volumes (up to 5 mm x 1 mm) with single neuron resolution.

In 2018, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, a worldwide supplier of products and services to advance biomedical science and cellular therapy, announced that it had acquired LaVision BioTec GmbH, a high-end microscopy specialist.

