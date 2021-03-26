Cellulose Fiber Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cellulose Fiber Market is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR during the forecast period. Cellulose fibers are used in making of several products comprising paper, textiles, waferboard, plywood, and cardboard. Cellulose fiber also finds relevant use in the food industry as emulsifiers, anti-cracking agents, stabilizers, thickeners, and formulation aids. Apart, it is also used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry to perform similar roles.

Cellulose fiber is mainly considered safe for use in cosmetics and food. However, its prevalent use in cigarretes renders much harm when inhaled through smoking. Commercially, cellulose fiber is a versatile element for a number of a verticals across the global market.

The cellulose fibers market is driven by rise in production capacities and availability of extensive capital and investment. Increase in R&D activities and change in raw material price is likely to gain a positive traction during the forecast period. Increase in textile production based on rising demand for clothing propels the market growth during the forecast period.

The key players in the cellulose fiber industry include Lenzing AG, Sateri, KelheimFibers GmbH, Grasim Industries Limited, Fulida Group Holdings Co, CreaFillFibers Corporation, CFF GmbH & Co Kg, International Paper, GruopSniace and China Bambro Textile Co Ltd.

