Endoscope Reprocessing Market Worth $2.15 Billion – High Risk of Infections Associated With Improper Sterilization

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Factors such as high risk of infections associated with improper sterilization of endoscopes, increasing investments, funds, and grants by government bodies across the globe, rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in endoscopy instruments, and rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy procedures are driving the growth of the global market for endoscope reprocessing during the forecast period.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product (High-level Disinfectants & Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Endoscope Tracking Systems, Brushes), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast”, is expected to reach USD 2.15 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Objectives of the Study:

– To define, describe, and measure the global endoscope reprocessing market by products, end user, and region

– To provide detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

– To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global market

– To analyze the opportunities in the global market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219094994

Industry Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of products, segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents and wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). The high-level disinfectants and test strips segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing outbreaks linked to inadequate cleaning or disinfecting during HLD, the effectiveness of high-level disinfectants for quality assurance in decontaminating endoscopes, and rising adherence to endoscope reprocessing guidelines by healthcare centers.

On the basis of end user, Segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2017, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. The ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) segment, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in the number of endoscopic procedures performed in ASCs, and rising preference of ASCs over hospitals.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219094994

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2017, followed by Europe. In the US, driven by the favorable reimbursement scenario, rising incidence of cancer, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections. In Canada, the growth of the market is driven by the availability of physician bonuses, and implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals.

Global Key Leaders:

The various players in the endoscope reprocessing market include Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Cantel Medical (US), Laboratories Anios (France), Olympus (Japan), Wassenburg Medical (The Netherlands), Custom Ultrasonics (US), STERIS (US), Steelco (Italy), Getinge (Sweden), ENDO-TECHNIK (Germany), BES Decon (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), and Metrex Research (US) among others.

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market. The company has been operating in the market for about 30 years and is engaged developing and manufacturing innovative infection prevention solutions. ASP focuses on participating in webinars and conferences to increase awareness as well as showcase its endoscope reprocessing products.