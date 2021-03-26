Stadium Access Control Systems Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2031

Stadium Access Control Systems Market: Introduction

The rising trend of connected infrastructure and advancements in the technology base are the major factors driving the growth of the stadium access control systems market. Also, the growing number of upcoming national and international sporting events and increasing adoption of security solutions are creating potential growth opportunities for the stadium access control systems market. The demand for stadium access control systems is growing, as arenas and stadiums are increasingly becoming more integrated within the centre of cities. As a result, with the growing need for stadiums and arenas to be multipurpose, the demand for stadium access control systems is increasing rapidly.

The security of the stadiums is of paramount importance in the times of major events such as sports events, concerts, and other such public gatherings. The demand for stadium access control systems is increasing rapidly in order to ensure the safety of spectators and also to enhance spectator experience. The increase in the number of connected devices and the rise in digital technologies are creating potential growth opportunities for the stadium access control systems market. Also, the demand for stadium access control systems is increasing to coordinate the staff involved in large-scale events.

Stadium Access Control Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The growing demand for stadium access control systems for the successful planning, implementation, and commercialization of venues is one of the major factors which is fuelling the growth of the stadium access control systems market. Rapid infrastructure development and the rising trend of wireless infrastructure are the primary factors which are fuelling the growth of the stadium access control systems market. Also, the meteoric rise in the demand for smartphones and tablets is also fuelling the growth of the stadium access control systems market.

Apart from these, the increasing frequency of sporting events taking place around the world is also driving the demand for stadium access control systems. Moreover, technological advancements pertaining to stadium security are fuelling the growth of the stadium access control systems market. Furthermore, development in wireless infrastructure in various developing and developed countries is creating potential growth opportunities for the stadium access control systems market.

Challenges

However, issues such as lack of infrastructural development for the implementation and adoption of stadium access control systems, at various regions, act as a restraining factor for the stadium access control systems market. Moreover, the high initial deployment cost of stadium access control systems is one of the major factors which hampers the growth of the stadium access control systems market.

Stadium Access Control Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the stadium access control systems market on the basis of component:

Hardware

Software On-premises Cloud-based

Services Consulting Services Installation & Deployment Services Support & Maintenance Services



Segmentation of the stadium access control systems market on the basis of sales channel:

Direct Sales

Distribution Partners

Others

Stadium Access Control System Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the stadium access control systems market are Avigilon Corporation, AxxonSoft, BOSCH Security Systems, Genetec Inc., Dallmeier, Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, Rapiscan Systems, CISCO Systems Inc., and Intel Corporation.

Stadium Access Control Systems Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the stadium access control systems market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the stadium access control systems market due to the presence of various stadium access control system providers and the high adoption of stadium access control systems in various industries. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to create potential growth opportunities for the stadium access control systems market, owing to the increasing demand for security systems and growing number terrorist attacks in the stadiums of various countries in the region. Also, the rising trend of connected security devices in these regions is driving the demand for stadium access control systems. Moreover, the demand for stadium access control systems has risen dramatically in the past few years in the Middle East & Africa and Latin American regions, to ensure the safety of spectators and to enhance spectator experience.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Western Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

APEJ Greater China India South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: