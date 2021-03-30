HazardHub and The Homeowner Alliance (HOA.com) Announce Strategic Partnership

HazardHub, the USA’s fastest-growing supplier of geospatial risk data, a 2020 Gartner Cool Company, and 2020 Lloyd’s Lab participant – announces a strategic data alliance with The Homeowner Alliance.

San Diego, CA, Chandler, AZ, USA, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — HazardHub, the USA’s fastest-growing supplier of geospatial risk data, a 2020 Gartner Cool Company, and 2020 Lloyd’s Lab participant – announces a strategic data alliance with The Homeowner Alliance. HazardHub will supply HOA.COM with point-of-sale property data to both speed the application process while sharpening risk evaluation.

John Siegman, CCA of HazardHub says, “HOA is building a revolutionary platform that provides a superior level of service for homeowners and a better marketing opportunity for contractors and service providers. We are looking forward to adding HazardHub’s tools to their platform.”

Hazard Hub’s industry leading property and risk data provides a perfect tool to HOA’s nationwide network of certified contractors and the homeowners they serve.

Brandon Barnum, Chairman of HOA adds “We are on a mission to provide the most comprehensive suite of products and service to our network of contactors, service providers and homeowners. We are looking forward to adding HazardHub’s valuable tools through this partnership.”

Both companies anticipate an April roll-out of the partnership.

About HazardHub:

HazardHub is your insurance policy against property risk.

Air. Fire. Water. Earth. Man-Made. HazardHub is the only third-generation provider of property-level hazard risk databases spanning the most dangerous perils in the United States. HazardHub translates huge amounts of geospatial digital data into easy to understand answers, providing easy to comprehend risk scorecards that are used to make real-world decisions. Our team of scientists provides comprehensive, and innovative, national coverage for risks that destroy and damage property. With more than 30,000,000 results returned to the market, HazardHub is fast-becoming the industry’s go-to vendor for property and risk data.

To learn more about HazardHub please visit www.hazardhub.com or reach us directly at support@hazardhub.com.

About HOA.COM:

HOA connects homeowners to trusted certified professionals that help them maintain, repair, or remodel their home. Their Certified Pros will get the job done right for a fair price. Guaranteed! They utilize one of the industry’s most comprehensive screening processes to give you peace of mind knowing you have hired a top-trusted Certified Pro. Learn more and sign up today at HOA.com.

Press & Media Contact:

Scott Kelly

Black Dog Venture Partners

9920 South Rural Road, Ste. 108,

Tempe, AZ 85284

United States

+1 480-206-3435

scott@blackdogventurepartners.com

http://blackdogventurepartners.com