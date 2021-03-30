The Gallagher Hotel – Choose From 104 Modern Yet Affordable Rooms

Midrand, South Africa, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Finding an ideal place for a short stay or holding a business meeting can be a handful sometimes as there are a lot of factors you need to take care of before booking accommodation. The Gallagher Hotel not only provides you with around 104 rooms, but it also offers modern amenities that can accommodate up to 50 delegates for your next business meeting. The Gallagher Hotel in Midrand excels in providing accommodation for both personal and professional requirements.

Services provided by The Gallagher Hotel:

The Gallagher Hotel provides 104 modern and convenient rooms consist of 8 inter-leading family rooms along with 96 deluxe and double rooms. Each of the rooms is air-conditioned and comes with modern amenities for your conveniences such as en-suite bathrooms, executive work desks, wireless internet access, flat-screen televisions and more. The family room has laundry and valet services available upon request as well as limited mini bar fridges. For double rooms, they provide basic common amenities along with facilities such as an inter-leading family room, lounge, 24 hours reception service, on-site parking baggage storage, business centre, buffet restaurant and more. You can also get access to a mini bar fridge and laundry services upon request.

The Gallagher Hotel is also known for accommodating business conferences with utmost convenience. They offer conference facilities for corporate guests with a high-quality conference experience which is suitable for any business budget. You will be provided with a WIFI internet connection along with audiovisual accessories and stationery. The Gallagher Hotel also offers packages where you will be provided with coffee, snacks, breakfast, lunch or dinner as per your preference and schedule. For businesses conferences overnight accommodation can also be accessed upon request and availability.

Apart from the rooms and conference facilities, The Gallagher Hotel also offers a buffet-style restaurant. The buffet-restaurant presents you with a delicious range of cuisines for breakfast and dinner that is varies each day. You can have the chance to indulge in authentic South African delicacies here. For a rather quick bite and beverage, you can also hop into Coffee@Gallagher, The Gallagher Hotel’s very own café where they offer coffees, teas, cappuccino, espresso, hot chocolate and other beverages along with light meals including pitas, wraps and tramezzinis from the A la Carte menu.

By staying at The Gallagher Hotel you can also take a trip around the neighbourhoods where there are plenty of attractions to explore. You can visit the Joburg Zoo which covers around 55 hectares of land and houses over 320 species of animals or can spend a day at Rosebank Mall and Mall of Africa which are considered to be some of the trendiest shopping destinations of this place.

To know more, visit their official website at https://www.thegallagherhotel.co.za/

31 Gallagher Ave, Halfway House,

Midrand, 1685, Gauteng, South Africa

Tel: 010 109 5891