Butler Soy Curls Offer Excellent Alternative to Meat

Delicious Butler Soy Curls (https://niblackfoods.com/product/soy-curls-butler/) from Niblack Foods is making a significant difference to meals for those looking hard for an alternative to meat.

Butler Soy Curls are made from select, non-GMO whole soybeans that are grown without chemical pesticides. Containing the entire soybean, they are 100% natural, high in protein and an excellent source of fiber.

Importantly, the US-grown Butler Soy Curls are everything a diner could want – they are gluten- and trans fat-free, contain no sodium or cholesterol, and CHIP approved.

They are presently going down a storm as a delicious addition for fajitas, tasty sandwiches, sizzling stir-fries, soups, salads, mouth-watering casseroles, barbeques, and so much more.

Butler Soy Curls have been part of the Niblack Foods’ portfolio since 2019 and are popular among vegans, but are increasingly transcending all tastes, sectors and dietary needs.

Niblack Foods, a Rochester, New York-based company, was created in 1932 initially as a bakery. It was unique from the start – milling its own flour and specializing in whole-grain breads, cookies and pastries.

The company has since become a wholesale resource to health food stores. During that time, toasted wheat germ, pancake mixes, cookies, and granolas/cereals were their main offerings.

Later, Niblack Foods began providing high-quality spices, flavors, and seasoning blends.

Today it is a vital resource for everyday goods and specialty ingredients.

“Our personal commitment to customers and commercial clients remains stronger than ever,” said a company official. “Our goal is to work with you in meeting whatever culinary, baking, or business goals you may have — whether you’re preparing an at-home dinner for two or imagining production of custom spice blends for your business.”

For further enquiries about their Butler Soy Curls and their fantastic range of healthy foods, why not visit their store at 900 Jefferson Rd., in Rochester, NY. (Henrietta area, Genesee Valley Regional Market).

They are open Monday–Friday, 9 am-5 pm, Saturday, 9 am-4 pm. Curbside pickup is available during those hours. They are also at the Rochester Public Market (seasonally) on Saturdays.