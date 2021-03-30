Medical Supplies Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the medical supplies market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. After this, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size, and market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Medical Supplies Market by Type (Diagnostic, Dialysis, Wound Care, Disinfectants, PPE, Radiology, Sterilization, Catheters), Application (Urology, Cardiology, Infection Control), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Physician Offices) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to grow from USD 133.5 billion by 2025 from USD 132.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6%

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increasing government and corporate investments in healthcare projects and infrastructure development, rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of HAIs, and the rising demand for medical devices are driving the growth of the global medical supplies market. Moreover, the rising medical tourism and emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to players operating in the market in the coming years.

Recent Developments in Medical Supplies Industry:

– In 2020, Baxter launched peri-strips dry with secure grip technology for reliable staple line reinforcement in surgical procedures.

– In 2020, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA inaugurated a EUR 30 million expansion of its transfusion and apheresis disposables plant in the Dominican Republic. The new space includes advanced production equipment, plasma kit assembly lines, and sterilization units that double the cleanroom and storage capacity. The site also includes a large warehouse.

– In 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired BTG plc with a focus on offering best-in-class technologies, unparalleled clinical evidence, and strengthened commercial infrastructure.

Catheters segment to dominate the medical supplies market;

Based on type, is segmented into diagnostic supplies, infusion & injectable supplies, intubation & ventilation supplies, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, sterilization consumables, wound care consumables, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, catheters, sleep apnea consumables, and other medical supplies. The intubation & ventilation consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising incidence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD, along with the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the market.

by end user, is categorized into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, and other end users. Hospitals form the largest and the fastest-growing end-user segment in the medical supplies market. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in healthcare systems and the high prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global medical supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 in the US and the implementation of various supportive initiatives by the Canadian Government are the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players operating in the global medical supplies market include Medtronic (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), BD (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Smith & Nephew (Ireland), ConvaTec Group Plc. (UK), Abbott (US), Cook Medical (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Stryker (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Coloplast Group (Denmark).