Metabolomics Market Worth $4.1 billion by 2025 – Growth Drivers and Opportunities in Depth

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Metabolomics Market by Product (GC,UPLC, CE, Surface based Mass Analysis), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery,Functional Genomics), Indication (Cardiology, Oncology,Inborn Errors), End User (Academic Institute,CROs) – Global Forecast to 2025” The global metabolomics technology market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2020 and 2025

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, growing demand for personalized medicine and increasing use of metabolomics in toxicology testing are driving the growth of the global metabolomics industry.

Growth Driver: Availability of government and private funding for metabolomics research;

Metabolomic studies are gaining prominence in the life science industry as they help reveal the optimum level of specific metabolites associated with the onset/progression of a disease and the exposure or response to treatment. With the rising prevalence and mortality rate of life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and CVD, there is an increasing focus on novel approaches that can offer effective diagnosis and treatment of these diseases. As metabolomics is considered a novel approach with tremendous potential, additional research is being conducted in this field. Also, in recent years, the focus on metabolomic biomarkers has increased in drug development. As a result of these factors, government and private investments in metabolomics research is increasing.

According to a report by The Metabolomics Innovation Centre (TMIC), metabolomics has experienced tremendous growth since the last decade. High-impact metabolomic discoveries in several diseases, such as cancer, have increased investments in metabolomics facilities across the globe.

Opportunity:Biomarker development;

Metabolomics is used to identify new biomarkers through bioinformatics tools, which indicate the changes in the physiological state of a cell or tissue. Biomarkers are important for developing in-vitro diagnostic tools, environmental toxicology screening methods, and drug discovery and development techniques. The omics revolution of the last decade has increased the application of metabolomics in biomedical research. As a result of these technological developments, new biomarkers are being regularly discovered. These biomarkers are required in medical sciences to better define and diagnose diseases, predict adverse drug events, and identify patient groups who would benefit from specific treatments. Moreover, in the near future, identifying biomarkers related to safety, sensitivity, and resistance to commercially available drugs will present significant growth opportunities for the metabolomics market.

Geographical View in-detailed: Segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the metabolomics technology market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Global Key Leaders:

The metabolomics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (US)