Ice Skating Equipment Market is anticipated to reach a value of more than US$ 975 Mn by 2022

Ice skating is observed in many snow clad regions worldwide. It is done for various reasons such as exercise, leisure, thrill etc. Ice skating can take place both on specially prepared ice surfaces or arenas as well as on naturally present bodies of frozen water. The global ice skating equipment market is influenced by several factors such as presence of waterless ice skating rinks, increasing number of population opting ice skating as a sport of thrill and leisure, growing disposable income in both developed and emerging economies, increasing ice skating sports, increasing technological developments due to which innovations are possible in ice skating equipment and increasing eco-friendly skating rinks.

Also, artificial arenas have been developed for ice skating for people who are at long distances from natural ice clad regions. All these aspects trigger the demand of the ice skating equipment consequently driving the growth of the global ice skating equipment market. North America region is expected to be the most lucrative region for ice skating equipment market.

Ice skating is an act wherein one can move on ice with the help of ice skates. Ice skating is done for various purposes such as thrill and leisure. Ice skating equipment is used in ice skating sports which includes various types of skates, different blades, clothing etc. Safety precautions such as helmets and appropriate clothing are recommended in order to avoid hazards.

According to Fact.MR’s research report on the global ice skating equipment market, the market is anticipated to reach a value of more than US$ 975 Mn by 2022 reflecting a steady CAGR during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

Market Taxonomy

Buyer Type Sales Channel Region Type Individual Direct to Customer Brand Outlet APEJ Accessories Institutional Direct to Customer Institutional Channel Europe Apparel Promotional Direct to Customer Online Channel Japan Figure Skates Franchised Sports Outlet Latin America Hockey Skates Independent Sports Outlet MEA Racing Skates Modern Trade Channels North America Recreational Skates Third Party Online Channel

Modern Sales Channel Continue to Account for the Highest Sales

Sales of ice skating equipment continue to remain robust through modern trade channels. In addition to modern sales channel, demand is also growing through third party online channels. It is likely that modern trade will continue to be the most prominent sales channel throughout the assessment period, whereas sales are anticipated to grow at a brisk pace through the online channel.

North America and Europe – Two Largest Markets for Ice Skating Equipment

North America region is expected to show higher market attractiveness index and is considered to be the most lucrative market. This region is expected to dominate the global ice skating equipment market in terms of revenue share and is expected to grow at a steady growth rate. In addition to North America, Europe is also anticipated to offer steady growth opportunities to manufacturers during the assessment period.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global ice skating equipment market through 2022, which include Decathlon S.A., Bauer Hockey, Inc., Easton Hockey, Inc., Tournament Sports Marketing Inc., Reebok-CCM Hockey, Inc., Roces Srl, Graf Skates AG, MIZUNO Corporation, Tecnica Group S.p.A. Kimlinan Sports Products Co., Ltd.

