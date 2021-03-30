Pyrogen Testing Market worth $1,689 million by 2025 – Growing focus on personalized medicine

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pyrogen testing market size is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Factors Driving the Market Growth:

Market growth is driven by the growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing awareness of food safety, and the rising incidence of infectious diseases and increasing frequency of pandemics.

The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market, by product & service segment, in 2019

Based on product & service, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into assays, kits, and reagents; instruments; and services. The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market in 2019. The frequent requirement of assays, kits, and reagents in large numbers compared to instruments and the rising preference for kit-based testing are the major factors driving this segments growth.

LAL tests segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The pyrogen testing market is segmented into LAL tests, in vitro tests, and rabbit tests based on test type. In 2019, the LAL tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising need for innovative laboratory testing procedures and the increasing support for vaccine development.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market, by end user segment, in 2019

Based on end-users, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and other end users. In 2019, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market. High inclination towards outsourcing preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services, a large number of ongoing drug discovery activities, and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally are the major factors driving this segments growth.

North America is the largest regional market for pyrogen testing market

The pyrogen testing market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases, a growing number of drug approvals, increasing pharmaceutical drug pipelines, and growing consumer awareness about product safety.

Leading Players of Market:

The major players operating in this market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), bioMérieux SA (France), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), WuXi AppTec (China), Hycult Biotech (Netherlands), Ellab A/S (Denmark), Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (US), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Almac Group (UK), Pacific Biolabs (US), STERIS plc (US), Accugen Laboratories, Inc. (US), TOXIKON (US), Minerva Analytix GmbH (Germany), Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Lucideon Limited (UK), and North American Science Associates, Inc. (US).