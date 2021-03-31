An Exquisite And Refreshing Stay At Morning Star Express Hotel In Pretoria

Pretoria, South Africa, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — People looking for cultural, outdoor, and gastronomic adventures often turn to the administrative capital of South Africa which is Pretoria. The Morning Star Express Hotel enthusiastically awaits short or long-stay guests to offer a vibrant yet soothing experience in the city famous for its lovely Jacaranda blossoms and blue trains.

This state of the art hotel showcases several facilities some of which are as follows:

Affordable Rooms In Modest Sizes:

The Morning Star Express Hotel offers its guests 125 convenient rooms equipped with all the modern amenities one could ask for to accommodate all kinds of weary travellers, adventure-seeking families, and business people. Rooms available at the hotel can be categorised as follows;

1. Standard Double Hotel Room

These spacious and comfortable rooms are suitable for up to two guests for a brief stay. The standard double room provides its guests, privacy as well as completely modern facilities.

2. Standard Triple Hotel Room

These rooms are ideal to accommodate up to three guests since it has a double bed and a full-size bunker bed. All rooms are equipped with an air conditioning system, an en-suite bathroom, free Wi-Fi for the guests.

3. Family Hotel Room

Families looking for a relaxed stay at Pretoria often prefer the family hotel rooms at the Morning Star Express hotel due to its capacious and airy rooms with a double bed and a full-size bunker to keep up to four guests.

The hotel has an online accommodation desk to accept the booking of rooms along with a specialised consultant to help individuals interested in spending some quality time staying at the hotel.

Two Fully-Equipped Conference Venues:

Being the administrative capital, Pretoria welcomes a plethora of business people who visit the city every year for various business events and meetings. For this reason, the Morning Star Express Hotel houses two well-furnished conference venues that can accommodate nearly 100 business delegates. Corporate guests receive budget conferencing packages that include:

All kinds of high-tech equipment.

Both full-day and 24-hour conference packages.

Lip-smacking snacks and beverages.

Superb location with easy access to major routes

Amusing Nearby Attractions:

Gourmet Buffet-Style Restaurant And Lively Lounge Bar:

This hotel provides a delicious full dinner at its buffet-style restaurant which serves full English breakfast as well as hearty local South African delicacies. In addition to the restaurant, the Morning Star Express Hotel also has an exquisite Lounge Bar where guests can unwind sipping local and imported liquor at reasonable prices.

For details and to book a stay at the Morning Star Express Hotel, please visit https://www.morningstarhotel.co.za/

Contact:

327 Visagie St, Pretoria Central

Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

Tel: 012 442 0600