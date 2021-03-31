REY Logistics Hosts a Marketing Event

Southampton, PA, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — REY Logistics is pleased to announce they hosted a marketing event held at Acme Truck Stop in Orlando, FL, to recruit new owner-operators and meet with the members of their crew. This event took place on March 12, 2021.

At the event, marketers from REY Logistics talked to truck owners about the advantages of working for the company, providing them with valuable information to help them decide if employment with the company is right for them. Additionally, they were able to meet with current members of their team they may not otherwise get a chance to meet because of their route locations and busy schedule. It was an excellent opportunity for both the marketing team and their team of truck drivers to put a face to a name they may interact with on a regular basis.

REY Logistics takes great pride in providing the personalized treatment their drivers deserve when working with the company. Each driver is assigned a 24/7 dispatcher who can help them find their next load to make the deliveries their clients depend on. They ensure their owner-operators make a good income and support an excellent quality of life for their families. With extensive bonuses, including performance bonuses, fuel discounts, trailer rental deals, and more, the company strives to make working the open roads more lucrative for their owner-operators.

Anyone interested in learning about becoming a driver with the company can find out more by visiting the REY Logistics website or by calling 1-833-739-5647.

About REY Logistics : REY Logistics is a national transportation company that works exclusively with owner-operators to provide the ideal solutions for their clients. They pay well and provide various bonuses and discounts to make truck driving a lucrative career for their owner-operators. They take great pride in treating their drivers well and providing them with the means to support their families.

