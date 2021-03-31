ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Emerging customized catalyst carriers based on application requirements and rising demand from end-use industries such as petrochemicals, oil & gas, and chemicals are aiding growth of catalyst carriers. Catalysts demand intricate innovation and improvisation in their material composition and structure to portray reliable application with high-end performance.

In addition, expansion strategies and increasing geographical reach to ensure reliable supply chain network have resulted in fruitful offerings for catalyst carrier manufacturers. Demand for spheres and extrudate catalyst carriers will remain high over the next ten years across regions.

Overall, the global catalyst carriers market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 4% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global catalyst carriers market is anticipated to add 1.4X value by 2031.

Ceramic-based catalyst carriers capture major market share and are set to create US$ 133.6 Mn opportunity over the decade.

Chemical application is the fastest-growing segment based on end-use industry.

North America is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 226 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Pore size >0.7 cm3/g is anticipated to gain around 71 BPS in the long-run forecast period.

The United States, China, and GCC countries are key markets governing the demand for catalyst carriers.

“Demand for catalyst carriers to come majorly from chemical, oil & gas, and petrochemical industries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Fragmented High Potential Market: Competition Tuning Factor

Key manufacturers of catalyst carriers are Almatis, BASF, Cabot Corporation, CeramTec, CoorsTek, Evonik Industries, Magma Catalysts, Noritake Co. Limited, SASOL, and W.R.Grace. The market is partially fragmented with a significant number of players positioned in East Asia, Europe, and North America.

Growing demand for catalyst carriers in chemical and petrochemical applications has allowed the market valuation to grow substantially in the last decade. Despite being partially fragmented, higher potential of the product will attract new players to this space.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global catalyst carriers market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the basis of type (ceramic [alumina, titania, magnesia, silicon carbide, silica, and others], activated carbon, zeolite, and others), form (sphere, extrudate, powder, honeycomb, and others), surface area (low (0-10 m2/g), intermediate (10 – 120 m2/g), and high (>120 m2/g)), pore volume (0-0.3 cm3/g, 0.3-0.7 cm3/g, and >0.7 cm3/g), and end-use industry (chemicals, petrochemicals, oil & gas, automotive, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

