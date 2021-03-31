Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Worth $1,476.1 Million – Increasing Population and Growth in Healthcare Expenditure

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — The research report aims to provide insights into the global antinuclear antibody test market. It provides valuable information on the products, techniques, and diseases in the ANA testing market. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. Also, leading players are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence, Elisa, Multiplex), Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) – Forecast”, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the ANA testing market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

Based on products, the Antinuclear Antibody Test (ANA Testing) Market is segmented into assay kits & reagents, systems, and software & services. The assay kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global ANA testing market in 2016. The growth in this segment can majorly be attributed to the growth in the number of reagent rental agreements and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.

Based on techniques, the Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market due to the expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.

based on end user – segments include clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global ANA testing market in 2016. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the fact that most diagnostic tests are performed in hospitals or hospital-attached laboratories, primarily due to easy access to reports and smooth logistics.

North America is the largest regional segment in the ANA testing market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American market is primarily driven by the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing population and healthcare spending, and growth in the number of individuals covered under medical insurance in the U.S.

The prominent players in the Antinuclear Antibody Test Market include Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S. ), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

Thermo Fisher Scientific was the leading player in the global ANA testing market. The company has a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It focuses on expanding its presence in the Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by strategically investing in research and development activities, which enables it to launch new products in the market. For instance, in July 2015, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Phadia 2500E Laboratory System and EliA PR3s, MPOs, and GBM Assays. Such launches have strengthened the company’s portfolio in the market