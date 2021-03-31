Artificial Ligaments Market worth $35.0 milln by 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report Artificial Ligaments Market is expected to reach USD 35.0 million by 2023 from USD 18.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Europe is projected to account for the largest share of the artificial tendons and ligaments market, followed by Asia Pacific. The market for artificial tendons and ligaments in this region is driven by the increasing number of government initiatives to encourage sports; increasing number conferences, meetings, symposia, and workshops to showcase the latest sports technologies in the UK; increasing cases of sports-related injuries; rising cases of knee replacements; minimal out-of-pocket expenditure for medical devices; increasing number of agreements between organizations, universities, and companies in Germany; increasing aging population; and growing initiatives to increase awareness about artificial tendons and ligaments in France.

The key factors driving the growth of this artificial ligaments market include increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing number of initiatives to increase the awareness about artificial tendons and ligaments, increasing research activities on artificial tendons and ligaments, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, benefits of artificial tendons and ligaments, and the issues related to the use of orthobiologics.

Knee injuries to account for the largest share of the artificial ligaments market in 2018

The artificial tendons and ligaments market is segmented on the basis of application into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot and ankle injuries, and other injuries (spine and hip injuries).

In 2018, the knee injuries segment is expected to register the largest share of the global artificial ligaments market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing public participation in sports and athletic activities, increasing awareness, and the benefits of artificial tendons and ligaments.

The key players in the global artificial ligaments market are LARS (France), Neoligaments (UK), Cousin Biotech (France), Orthomed S.A.S. (France), FX Solutions (France), Shanghai PINE&POWER Biotech (China), and Mathys AG Bettlach (Switzerland).

