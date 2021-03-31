IC Packaging Solder Ball Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2021-2030

The global IC Packaging Solder Ball market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this IC Packaging Solder Ball Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the IC Packaging Solder Ball market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the IC Packaging Solder Ball market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the IC Packaging Solder Ball market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

 

Each market player encompassed in the IC Packaging Solder Ball market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the IC Packaging Solder Ball market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

By Company

  • Senju Metal
  • Accurus
  • DS HiMetal
  • NMC
  • MKE
  • PMTC
  • Indium Corporation
  • YCTC
  • Shenmao Technology
  Shanghai hiking solder material

     

    Segment by Diameter

  • Up to 0.2 mm
  • 0.2-0.5 mm
  Above 0.5 mm

    Segment by Application

  • BGA
  • CSP and WLCSP
  Flip-Chip

