Business Website Development In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking for affordable and dynamic services to take your business a notch higher, you should consider availing website development services from a reputed company like Centex Technologies. The company has over 12 years of experience in website development and the creation of custom websites.

About The Company

The company is an IT consulting firm with a team of experienced and professional consultants who provide a wide range of services to clients looking for advise and services related to configuration, maintenance, development and teaching of Information Technology. It also provides internet marketing and local Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to businesses in Killeen and its neighboring areas.

Website Development Services

Dot Net Web Development : Develop customized websites and web-based applications

: Develop customized websites and web-based applications PHP Website Development : Specialization in Joomla, OsCommerce, WordPress, Magento and Drupal frameworks

: Specialization in Joomla, OsCommerce, WordPress, Magento and Drupal frameworks Payment Gateway Integration : Experience with PayPal, CCAvenue, Authorize.net, 2Checkout and other payment gateways

: Experience with PayPal, CCAvenue, Authorize.net, 2Checkout and other payment gateways Custom Web Development : Content Management Systems, Classified Web Development, Facebook Connect Integration, Web Directory Development, Google Plus Integration, Payment Gateway Integration, e-book web applications, Video Website Creation, Shopping Cart Development, Online Discussion Forum Development, Web Blog Development and more

: Content Management Systems, Classified Web Development, Facebook Connect Integration, Web Directory Development, Google Plus Integration, Payment Gateway Integration, e-book web applications, Video Website Creation, Shopping Cart Development, Online Discussion Forum Development, Web Blog Development and more The company provides its website development services to businesses like real-estate, spas, salons, sports centers, childcare, doctors, hospitals, cafes, etc.

Benefits Of Choosing Us

Many years of experience in website development

Experienced web developers

Use of the best applications, software and hardware

Assignment of a dedicated project manager for each project

Experience in Microsoft Technology based solutions

Offers unparalleled customer support

Offers expertise in security, mobility and connectivity

Cost-effective services

Specializes in other services like IT support, SEO, internet marketing and website designing

For more information on website development services offered by Centex Technologies in Killeen, TX, you can call at (254) 213 – 4740 or log on to the company’s website at https://www.centextech.com You can also visit at 501 N. 4th Street Killeen, TX – 76541.