Udupi Xpress – The Hub Of South Indian Food In Thane

Udupi Xpress is located near Vartak Nagar, Thane in a narrow alley. We are gaining popularity for our varieties of Authentic South Indian Dishes that we have on our menu.

Tandoori, naan bread, butter chicken, and rich vegetable curries are delicious, but these north Indian staples are just a fraction of the country’s diverse culinary offerings.

To get a complete picture, you also need to head south. South Indian cuisine is vastly different – think steamed, spiced, and coconut-flavored.

The cuisine of South India is known for its light, low-calorie appetizing dishes.

The traditional food of South India is mainly rice-based. The cuisine is famous for its mixer of rice and lentils to prepare yummy lip-smacking dosas, vadas, idlis, and uttapams.

The South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka each have their variants of common dishes as well as regional specialties. For an introduction to our South Indian cuisine, here are 5 dishes to look out for.

Dosas: paper-thin crepes: A traditional breakfast food made of fermented rice and lentil batter, a dosa is much like a crispy thin crepe. It’s accompanied by sambar and coconut chutney.

Masala dosas are stuffed with a spicy mashed potato and onion; plain dosas are hollow; Rava dosas are made from semolina, and some new-age variants get creative with fillings such as cottage cheese or mixed vegetables.

Idlis: steamed rice cakes: Soft, fluffy and ivory-colored, idlis are what many South Indian families eat for breakfast. A fermented lentil-and rice-batter is steamed in little circular molds, and the resulting spherical rice cakes are served with sambar and chutneys.

Idlis are light and mild-tasting, an ideal snack for when you want to give your stomach a rest from fiery flavors.

Vadas: savory doughnuts: While a vada won’t cure your sugar cravings, it will satiate your desire for something deep-fried, hot, and crispy.

Made from a batter of black lentils, gently spiced with peppercorns, curry leaves, cumin, chili, and onion, this crunchy fritter tastes best when smeared generously with coconut chutney.

Uttapams: pizza-pancake hybrids: Is it a pancake? Is it a pizza? No, it’s an uttapam. A batter of fermented rice and lentils is ladled onto a griddle. Chopped tomato, onion, chilies, carrot, coconut, and other toppings are then sprinkled on. The result is a fluffy, porous, delicious uttapam, softer than a dosa, and tastes great with chutneys or without. Kaapi: filter coffee: There’s nothing quite like a steaming tumbler of South Indian filter coffee to kick start your morning. Coffee connoisseurs will concede that nowhere else in India does kaapi like the south. Beans from southern Indian coffee-growing regions such as the Nilgiris, Malabar, and the hills of Karnataka are roasted, ground and sometimes blended with chicory. The coffee is then brewed in a steel filter, mixed with hot milk, and poured vigorously between two tumblers from a great height to create a frothy strong brew, served in a stainless steel glass.

