Real Estate & Property Management Services In Killeen

2021-Apr-01

Killeen, TX, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking for reliable real estate and property management services in Killeen, you should consider checking out the services offered by Lone Star Realty & Property Management, Inc. The company specializes in quality rental properties and strives to build a seamless and smooth association with each of its clients.

About The Company 

The company has been in this field for over 45 years and manages diverse rental properties. Its rental properties include duplexes, apartment complexes, fourplexes, commercial property and townhouses. It is committed towards treating each property with utmost care to maintain property value.

Real Estate & Property Management Services 

  • An online listing of the properties on company’s website with information about the property e.g. amount of rent, city, address, number of bedrooms, pets allowed, check-out times, amenities and facilities provided, amount of security deposit and more.
  • The property management services include aggressive marketing, routine inspections (semi-annual), financial management, advertizing services, direct deposit for owners, quality and affordable maintenance, tenant screening, etc. 

Benefits Of Availing The Company’s Services 

  • Over 45 years of experience
  • Acceptance of multiple methods of payment
  • E-leasing services for the convenience of clients
  • Active community involvement
  • Availability of a tenant portal for the convenience of tenants
  • Full spectrum of management services offered
  • Friendly and helpful team of realtors
  • High standard of excellence
  • Home prices are based on thorough research
  • Commitment towards establishing a trustworthy connection with each client
  • Competent management fees
  • Pet friendly policies
  • The properties listed are in compliance with the local and State of Texas Property Codes

For more information on the services provided by Lone Star Realty & Property Management, Inc. you can call at (254) 699 – 7003 or visit 1020 West Jasper Drive Killeen, TX – 76542. You can also visit the company’s website at https://www.lonestarrealty.net

