Real Estate & Property Management Services In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking for reliable real estate and property management services in Killeen, you should consider checking out the services offered by Lone Star Realty & Property Management, Inc. The company specializes in quality rental properties and strives to build a seamless and smooth association with each of its clients.

About The Company

The company has been in this field for over 45 years and manages diverse rental properties. Its rental properties include duplexes, apartment complexes, fourplexes, commercial property and townhouses. It is committed towards treating each property with utmost care to maintain property value.

Real Estate & Property Management Services

An online listing of the properties on company’s website with information about the property e.g. amount of rent, city, address, number of bedrooms, pets allowed, check-out times, amenities and facilities provided, amount of security deposit and more.

The property management services include aggressive marketing, routine inspections (semi-annual), financial management, advertizing services, direct deposit for owners, quality and affordable maintenance, tenant screening, etc.

Benefits Of Availing The Company’s Services

Over 45 years of experience

Acceptance of multiple methods of payment

E-leasing services for the convenience of clients

Active community involvement

Availability of a tenant portal for the convenience of tenants

Full spectrum of management services offered

Friendly and helpful team of realtors

High standard of excellence

Home prices are based on thorough research

Commitment towards establishing a trustworthy connection with each client

Competent management fees

Pet friendly policies

The properties listed are in compliance with the local and State of Texas Property Codes

For more information on the services provided by Lone Star Realty & Property Management, Inc. you can call at (254) 699 – 7003 or visit 1020 West Jasper Drive Killeen, TX – 76542. You can also visit the company’s website at https://www.lonestarrealty.net