GreenPoint Ag Teams up With Cotton Incorporated to Advance Sustainable Cotton Growing

Decatur, Alabama, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — GreenPoint Ag is pleased to announce they have teamed up with Cotton Incorporated and Land O Lakes Inc. to help advance sustainable cotton growing practices in the agricultural industry. This partnership will connect consumer brands to verified sources of sustainable cotton in the supply chain to ensure these growers get the support they need and to promote environmental protection.

One of GreenPoint Ag’s roles in this partnership is to work directly with cotton growers to establish environmentally sustainable baseline practices. They will also identify year-to-year opportunities for improvement and show how conservation practices can have a positive impact on sustainability and profitability. Through these measures, cotton growers will be able to measure and improve water quality, more efficiently use irrigation water, exercise soil conservation, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and much more. The team at GreenPoint Ag will also help the cotton growers they work with register with the US Cotton Trust Protocol, which sets the standards for sustainable cotton to give peace of mind to brands and retailers, increasing their sales opportunities.

This new program will start by evaluating the 2020 agronomic data to generate sustainability insights to improve the upcoming growing season. The project is expected to expand this year.

Anyone interested in learning about this new program and how it will help sustainable cotton growers can find out more by visiting the GreenPoint Ag website or by calling 1-256-560-2848.

About GreenPoint Ag: GreenPoint Ag is one of the largest farmer-owned cooperatives in the United States. They provide service to farms and rural businesses to help with crop protection, seeds, crop nutrients and other farming products. With 99 retail locations, they provide the reliable service agricultural businesses and farms require.

