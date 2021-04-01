HOW TO GROOM YOUR SHIH TZU | GROOM SHIH TZU AT HOME | ABK GROOMING

Pune, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Shih Tzu is cute creature that make excellent lap dogs and friends. Normal shaving and haircuts have historically been used to keep their pretty bodies in shape. Since professional grooming can be costly, many people choose to groom their Shih Tzus at home. This necessitates grooming and washing the dog on a daily basis, as well as some hair and nail trimming.

BATHING SHIH TZU:

Every three to eight weeks, give your Shih Tzu a bath. Your washing schedule will be determined by your environment as well as the length of your dog’s hair. Longer-haired Shih Tzus, as well as others who spend a lot more time indoors, need more regular cleaning.

2. SHAMPOO & CONDITIONING:

When bathing the Shih Tzu, use a dog-specific shampoo and conditioner. While certain dog breeds just need shampoo, the conditioner will keep your Shih Tzu’s hair tangle-free. Be sure to thoroughly clean all the shampoo and conditioner off your dog’s hair. If the substance is left on the skin, it may cause discomfort.

3. FACE WASHING:

After each meal, clean the dog’s face with a wet rag. Feed sometimes lodges around the Shih Tzu’s mouth due to their narrow snouts. To avoid health problems caused by rotting food particles, clean your dog’s mouth after each meal.

4. GROOMING:

Brush the Shih Tzu on a regular basis. Your Shih Tzu’s hair will tangle if you don’t wash it. On your Shih Tzu’s skin, the tangles will cause discomfort, hot spots, and even parasites. When brushing a Shih Tzu, use a brush and comb to untangle the dog’s whole coat. A tangle can never be yanked or pulled. This can cause a lot of pain for your dog and lead to severe skin damage. Clean the dog’s face, neck, ears, legs, feet, paws, and belly in addition to his body. If you wear your dog’s hair short, you will reduce the frequency of grooming to once every few days.

5. NAIL TRIMMING:

Every four to ten weeks, trim your dog’s claws. Some dogs’ nails expand faster than others, necessitating more regular clippings. Remove the dog’s toenails with nail clippers made for dogs’ toenails after a bath, when they would be smoother. Cut the fast, which is the red vein within the nail, as little as possible. It would bleed if you do so.

6. TEETH CLEANING:

Clean the Shih Tzu’s teeth once or twice a week with a dog-specific toothbrush and toothpaste. Plaque and periodontal diseases are especially common in Shih Tzus, so proper oral hygiene is important. To keep your dog’s teeth healthy, feed him hard, dry food rather than fluffy, frozen food.

7. EAR CLEANING:

Shih Tzus are vulnerable to ear infections, so look for swelling or redness in their ears. Be sure your dog’s eyes are clean of irritation, clouding, or dirt.

8. HAIR STYLING:

Every few months, trim the fur around your dog’s ears. You might need the assistance of a friend to keep your dog’s face steady as you cut the fur in this sensitive place. Excessive fur can be removed from the eyes, nose, and mouth so that the dog can see, chew, and breathe freely. You should tie the fur over your dog’s eyes into a ponytail and secure it with a dog clip or band if you choose.

9. TOOLS NEEDED FOR GROOMING:

Shih Tzus have a double-coated coat of longer fur on top of a lighter downy coat that needs special grooming equipment.

Brush with flexible pins

Slicker brush which is fine

On one end, a fine comb, on the other, a coarse comb (teeth spacing)

Good shears (For protection, blunt-tipped scissors are used to cut around the eyes, particularly on wiggly puppies.)

A table, which you can buy as a whole or only the clamp to prevent them from jumping down, is available.

Non slippery mat

Electric clippers

To make the freshly trimmed nails cleaner, use nail trimmers and maybe an electronic nail sander.

Towels

Grooming your Shih Tzu on a weekly basis helps to keep their hair safe and mat-free, as well as avoid insect infestations such as fleas and ticks, skin lesions, and diseases, all of which I am sure not only your puppy, but also you, would enjoy.

