Concierge Addiction Treatment Center In South Florida Expands To Provide Premium Telemedicine Services

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Luxury rehab facilities offer many attractive amenities. Their goal is to bring in clients who want an exclusive addiction treatment experience. They offer fancy dining, well-equipped gyms, cable television, and exotic “treatments,” such as horse therapy and massage.

Unfortunately, luxury rehab rarely works any better than standard rehab. Rehab in general is an outdated way to address opioid and alcohol addictions. Medical science has moved on in recent decades.

Dr. Leeds is a provider of scientifically proven, evidence-based, concierge addiction services that cater to the professional who is challenged with an active addiction to opioids or alcohol. CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, and successfully retired men and women have sought after Dr. Leeds for his deep knowledge of addiction therapy as well as his availability and accessibility.

If you are concerned about seeing a new doctor for the first time, we completely understand. Doctors and their staff can sometimes be intimidating. Many medical practices use a cookie-cutter approach to treating addiction. Dr. Leeds does not work this way.

Dr. Leeds’ patients agree that he listens closely to what they have to say. His medical plans are carefully tailored to the individual needs of each patient. When a patient needs to communicate with Dr. Leeds to ask a question or resolve an issue, he is available at all times.

When you become a patient of Dr. Leeds, you may rest assured that he will be there for you when you need him. He will help you to get started on a successful path to recovery with careful and clear explanations every step of the way.

With proven medical addiction therapy, there is no need to leave your work or your family. You get to recover in your own time, on your own terms. You get to keep your freedom and control of your own life.

Luxury rehabs may reside in fancy buildings or even converted residential estates, with all the comforts of home and more. They offer an array of services, but typically the core of a luxury rehab program is built on the foundation of the Alcoholics Anonymous 12-step program.

The ultimate goal of rehab is to get you to accept the AA group meeting way of life, which is fine for some people, but it is not for everyone. Daily group therapy sessions are an essential part of the luxury rehab curriculum. Does this sharing of intimate details of your life with strangers help you to recover from addiction to opioids or alcohol?

Luxury rehab works for some people, but if you are looking for a one-on-one solution with a discreet and private doctor, consider the medical practice of Dr. Mark Leeds. If you are looking for the best in treatment for addiction to either opioids or alcohol, the best solution is to see an experienced VIP addiction doctor. Dr. Leeds provides concierge Suboxone treatment and concierge alcohol treatment, including The Sinclair Method, for people who want to curb alcohol intake or stop drinking altogether.

Before making a commitment to luxury rehab, where they tell you when to wake up and when to go to bed, they take away your laptop and phone, and your ability to work or spend time with your family, consider the concierge addiction therapy alternative.

Consider a private consultation or medical visit with Mark Leeds, D.O. to get started on a scientifically-based medical treatment plan to help you to quit drugs or alcohol and get your life back on track. The best time to get started is right now.

Press & Media Contact:

Dr. Leeds

3290 NE 33rd St,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

United States

+1 954-776-6226

www.drleeds.com