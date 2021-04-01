Zoetis, Inc. (US) and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US) are Leading Players in the Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the size of the global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the adoption of different technologies and their regional adoption trends. Industry experts further validated the data obtained through secondary research through primary research.

Furthermore, the market size estimates and forecast provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (country-level incidence data for various diseases) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product, technology, application, animal type, and end user). After that, market breakdown and data triangulation methods were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

The global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9%. In 2018, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US) and Zoetis, Inc. (US) dominated the global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics industry, accounting for more than ~80–85% of the total market share.

Some of the other prominent players operating in the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market are Heska Corporation (US), Virbac (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Woodley Equipment Company (UK), Randox Laboratories LTD. (UK), AniPOC, Ltd. (UK), Carestream Health, Inc. (a part of ONEX Corporation) (Canada), NeuroLogica Corporation (a part of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.) (South Korea), and FUJIFILM SonoSite (a part of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation) (Japan).

Zoetis, Inc. (US) dominated the global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market 2018. The company has a diversified product portfolio, which includes a wide range of point-of-care diagnostic products. IDEXX’s position in the market is attributed to its active R&D activities and wide distribution footprint across the world. To garner a larger share of the market, the company continuously focuses on product developments and launches.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US) accounted for the second-largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in 2018. Its dominance in the market can be attributed to its wide range of product offerings and its strong geographical footprint. In 2018, the company acquired Abaxis, Inc. (US), a pioneer in the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics industry for USD 2.0 billion. The company also focuses on R&D activities to develop its animal health solutions that meet the customers’ demands.

By end user, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in 2018

Based on end user, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & academic institutes, veterinary clinics, and home care settings. In 2018, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing number of patients visiting vet clinics and the increasing number of private clinical practices.

