Orthodontic Supplies Market Worth $6.63 billion – Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — The orthodontic supplies market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain; increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population in developing countries; increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments; and ongoing research and technological advancements in orthodontic products. The emerging markets in APAC and RoW are expected to present growth opportunities for players in the market.

On the other hand, unfavorable reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments, the risks and complications associated with orthodontic treatments, and the high cost of advanced orthodontic treatments in some nations are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product (Removable, Fixed Braces (Brackets (Self Ligating, Lingual), Archwire (Ni-Ti, Stainless Steel), Anchorage (Buccal Tube, Band), Ligature (Elastomeric, Wire)), Retainers), Patient, and Region – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2023 from USD 4.32 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Browse 120 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Orthodontic Supplies Market”

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=236529189

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

Segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market in 2018. The dominant share of North America can be accounted to the growing acceptance of orthodontic treatment among children as well as adults, rising per capita disposable income, growing focus on appearance enhancement and aesthetics, and the presence of major orthodontic product manufacturers in North America.

Leading Key-Players:

The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market include Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), ClearCorrect (a subsidiary of Straumann Holding AG, Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), and Dental Morelli Ltda. (Brazil), among others.

Align Technology (US) held the leading position in the global orthodontic supplies market with a share of ~30.7% in 2017. The company has a well-established market image along with a broad range of innovative orthodontic products. In order to maintain its position in the market, the company focuses on launching advanced and innovative orthodontic products. In line with this strategy, in 2014, Align Technology (US) launched the Invisalign G6 clinical solution for first premolar extraction. Similarly, in 2017, the company introduced Invisalign Teen aligners with mandibular advancement for Class II correction. Furthermore, to strengthen its position and improve its visibility in the market, the company undertakes various marketing and branding activities.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=236529189

Recent Developments: