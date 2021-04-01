Covid-19 Impact on Walking Assist Devices Market worth $6.57 Billion : Rise in aging population

Pune, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market is expected to witness growth in the coming years, owing to factors such as the increase in the number of initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries to ensure availability of walking assist devices to a huge consumer base, rise in aging population, and increasing incidences of Debilitating Neurological Diseases & Injuries. Moreover, the trends in patient community and growing technological advancements & product leasing are also expected to drive the growth of the market. However, cost of purchase of walking assist devices is high.

The global walking assist devices market is expected to reach $6.57 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2015 to 2020.

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the biomaterials market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Walking Assist Devices Market Stakeholders

Companies Manufacturing Walking Assist Devices

Medical Device Distributors

Healthcare Institutions (Hospitals, Medical Schools, and Governing Bodies)

Health Insurance Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Global market is broadly classified on the basis of product and geography. Based on product, the market is broadly segmented into gaits belts and lift vests, canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, and power scooters. The wheelchairs segment contributed the largest share of the market in 2014. The geography covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market in North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2014

This report on the global market is analyzed and segmented on the basis of product, and region. It analyzes the competitive developments, such as alliance, joint venture, and merger & acquisition of the global market. This market is also analyzed with an explicit focus on the high-growth applications and fastest-growing market segments. The walking assist devices are generally used by the patients suffering from spinal cord injuries (SCI), hemiplegia and other types of paralysis, multiple sclerosis (MS), cerebral palsy (CP), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), arthritis, and lower-limb amputations.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World (RoW)

North America accounted for the largest share in the global walking assist devices market in 2014. The walking assist devices market in the North American region is mostly driven by factors, such as presence of supportive government policies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increasing geriatric population base. Europe is the fastest growing region in global market in 2014 due to increase in technological advancements in the healthcare sector and development of new products that are equipped with gadgets.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The report also covers the competitive landscape of global walking assist devices market by new product launches, recent developments, and mergers & acquisitions. The major players operating in this market are Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Permobil Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Besco Medical Co., LTD., Betterlifehealthcare Ltd., C.T.M. Homecare Product, Inc., Ottobock, Ossenberg GmbH, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Aetna Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, and Karma Healthcare Ltd., among others.

