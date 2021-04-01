Single Cell Analysis Market Size, Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 1, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Single Cell Analysis Market is anticipated to reach USD 5.9 billion in the forecast period. Single-cell analysis is the study of transcriptomics, genomics, metabolomics and proteomics at the single cell level. The analysis provides the type of examination which is helpful in various segments and it has been supported by the constant technological updates in research implements.

Factors, such as increasing focus on personalized medicine, technological developments in single-cell analysis products, increasing research and development in the single cell analysis field, rapid progression in the healthcare segment across the globe and partnership and collaboration among key players to favor market development are likely to drive the single-cell analysis industry in forthcoming period.

On the other hand, high cost of single-cell analysis products and lack of awareness are anticipated to hinder the market growth of single cell analysis in the future. However, growth in stem cell research is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Single cell analysis market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Single cell analysis industry is segmented by product type, types of cell, technique, application, end user and geography. Based on product segmentation, the single cell market comprises Consumable, and Instruments. The “Consumable” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include existing players accepting numerous policies to boost sales and continuous demand from end users.

Based on types of cell, the single-cell analysis market could span Animal, Human, and Microbial Cells. The market could be explored based on technique as Polymerase Chain Reaction, Mass Spectroscopy, and Others. The key applications that could be explored in the single cell analysis industry include Diagnostic and Research Applications. Single cell analysis market could be explored by the end user as Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others.

North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as the establishment of new biopharmaceutical and biotechnology products in the region. Furthermore, acceptance of gene-based analysis methods by these companies and research laboratories is increasing the regional market growth.

In addition, North America is followed by the Asia-Pacific region owing to several government initiatives undertaken to progress healthcare infrastructure, accessibility of skilled specialists to work advanced analytical instruments, and increasing healthcare spending.

Key players operating in the single cell analysis industry include Abcam Plc., 10X Genomics, Agilent Technologies, Becton, Fluxion Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Danaher Corporation, Bruker, GE Healthcare, Fluidigm Corporation, and Bio-Techne Corporation, among others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

