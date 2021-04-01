Agricultural Chelates Market Emerging Growth Factors, Current and Future Perspectives

The Agricultural Chelates Market by Type (EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA), Application (Soil, Seed Dressing, Foliar Sprays, Fertigation), Micronutrient Type (Iron, Manganese), Crop Type, End Use, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global agricultural chelates market size is estimated to be valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for high-value crops and the increasing number of acquisitions undertaken by companies to cater to the requirements of crop-specific micronutrients based on the soil type and climatic conditions are projected to drive the growth of the market.

By Type, EDTA agricultural chelates are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the agricultural chelates market during the forecast period

There has been an increasing demand for food products due to the increase in population and a decrease in arable land. The growers are also using innovative inputs to increase crop yields, along with enhancing the quality to meet the needs of the growing population and the food processing industry. It is reported in many regions that EDTA chelating agent enables high absorption of micronutrients in the plant and offers strong binding ability when used with essential micronutrients, such as iron (Fe), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), and manganese (Mn), resulting in enhanced crop growth. Thus, there is a high scope of growth for the market.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to dominate the agricultural chelates market.

The fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the agricultural chelates market in 2019. The consumption of fruits and vegetables has witnessed an increasing trend and is projected to grow in the coming years. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), China and India are among the largest producers of fruits and vegetables in 2018.

By application method, the foliar segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Foliar spray is an agricultural technique, which includes the application of water and agricultural chelates through spray pumps, tractor mounted sprayers, drones, and airplanes. This process provides an opportunity to maximize the yield, minimize nutrient losses, and also reduce the environmental pollution. Moreover, for the application of agricultural chelates, farmers across the world highly prefer foliar spray method, as it ensures a uniform application of nutrients and reduces agricultural input costs. Thus, this application method is projected to witness significant growth due to its reliability and efficacy during the forecast period.

Key players in the market are focusing on introducing agricultural chelates to cater to the requirements in the plant micronutrients market. There is a high scope for chelate manufacturers in the market, as there is a high demand for remunerative crops and low arable land, which has led to the expansion of the agricultural chelates market. Of all types of chelating agents, EDTA is the most common synthetic chelating agent and is used for both soil and foliar-applied nutrients. It can be chelated with many micronutrients for better absorption by the plants. Many companies are focusing on offering agricultural solutions with crop-specific chelates.

Some of the other players in the global market include BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Yara International (Norway), ICL (Israel), Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Syngenta (US), Nufarm Ltd (Australia), Aries Agro Ltd (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), ATP nutrition (Canada), Manvert (Spain), BMS-Micronutrients NV (Belgium), Wilbur-Ellis company (US), Compo Expert GMBH (Germany), Greensmiths, Inc. (US), Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd (Australia), Van Iperen International (Netherlands), Valagro SpA (Italy), Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Protex International SA (France), and Deretil Agronutritional (Spain).

