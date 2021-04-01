Two Compartment Bottles Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Two compartment bottles of dual compartment bottles are gaining traction among athletes and fitness savvy population. As the two compartment bottles let users carry two drinks on a single bottle, these bottles have become a standard of a smart gadget-like object carried by sports lovers and athletes. Following the increasing popularity of two compartment bottles, manufacturers in the two compartment bottles market have introduced a myriad of designs gaining traction of a broad range of consumers. One of the leading manufacturer in the two compartment bottles market- treehugger has introduced a bottle with horizontal separation and top dual flip lids, allowing users to pour one beverage at a time. Another manufacturing titan- GOLCHI has launched a vacuum insulated bottle design with two compartments for drinks and an additional storage section for other daily essentials. The company also delivers extra configuration to carry hot and cold beverages in a single two compartment bottle. Other industry titans operating in the two compartment bottles market such as Coca-Cola, OGO-Water and others have introduced two compartment bottles in the past that were well received by consumers. Given that the two compartment bottles market is marked by steady introductions of innovations and broadening consumer base, which, in turn, is expected to propel the sales of two compartment bottles in the two compartment bottles market.

Global Two Compartment Bottles Market – Overview:

Two compartment bottles are compact bottles which can store two different types of liquid in a single bottle. Two compartment bottles are also capable of mixing two liquids together. Some of the two compartment bottles also have single nozzle cap which can be used for both the liquid by switching. Two compartment bottles are mainly segment based on materials such as plastic, metal and glass. Two compartment bottles market is gaining traction due to widespread use by athletes, gymnast, pedestrians, etc. Some of the two compartment bottles are smart bottles which can store two beverages with different temperature. Few of the manufacturers are also manufacturing two compartment bottles made of biodegradable plastics such as Poly Lactic Acid (PLA), Starch Based Plastics, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), etc.

Global Two Compartment Bottles Market – Historical Analysis:

Single compartments bottles are traditionally used from 19th century are still preferred to be the most convenient and practical segment. According to a survey in 2016, it was came to know that Americans are drinking more bottled water than soda.

Global Bottles Market by Countries:

Exhibit 1 – Source: IBWA, International Bottled Water Association 2015-16

Top 10 Countries by Bottled Water Consumption (FY 2015):

Exhibit 2 – Source: IBWA, International Bottled Water Association 2015-16

Global Two Compartment Bottles – Market Segmentation:

The global two compartment bottles market can be segmented by material type, application, and by end use. Pricing has being done based on material type segment in US$ Million and the volume is considered in units.

On the basis of material type, the global two compartment bottles market is segmented into –

Plastic Non – Biodegradable Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Other Non – Biodegradable Plastic Biodegradable Plastic Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Starch Based Plastics Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Other Biodegradable Plastic

Metal Aluminum Tin

Glass

On the basis of application, the global two compartment bottles market is segmented into –

Water

Juices

Liquid Milk Products

Other Applications

On the basis of end use, the global two compartment bottles market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

In juices application segment, two compartment bottles are mainly used for packaging of fresh fruit and vegetable juices, etc.

In liquid milk products segment, two compartment bottles are used for packaging of milk shakes, protein shakes, etc.

In other beverages segment, two compartment bottles are used for packaging of coffee, tea, liquid medicines, etc.

Global Two Compartment Bottles Market – Key players:

Few of the key players for two compartment bottles market are Plastic Technologies, Inc. (PTI), Golchi LLC, Duothirst, HydraCup the Dual Shaker, SmartShake, BlenderBottle Company, Shenzhen Xin Yue Tang Plastic & Hardware Co. Ltd, etc.

Plastic Technologies, Inc. (PTI) – Plastic Technologies, Inc. (PTI) is one of the leading manufacturer of for two compartment bottles. The company manufacturers’ two compartment bottles by brand name Clasper™ bottle manufactured by polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

BlenderBottle Company – BlenderBottle Company is also one of the leading manufacturer of two compartment bottles which mainly manufactures bottles for fitness and health industry. BlenderBottle brand products are available in several parts of the world.

Golchi LLC – Company manufactures two compartment bottles which can be customised in four different types. It also has two compartments which can store cold beverages for 24 hours while hot beverages for 12 hours.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

