QwikFone is Lowering Prices & Raising Quality of Refurbished Phones

London, UK, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — QwikFone UK, one of the best and reliable brands for all refurbished phones in the UK, is offering a selection of affordable devices at high quality and pristine condition.

Showcasing smartphones of different brands and models such as Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus, QwikFone takes pride in presenting the best conditioned smartphones in the UK, all of which are in a grade A+ condition. All of their refurbished phones go through a standard testing procedure that examines how the phone performs compared to a brand new device of the same model.

The testing is one way to ensure that what the clients will get are high quality devices. This testing includes the screen’s display quality, resolution, and touch sensitivity. The process is the same as the one Apple and Samsung stores conduct during its certified refurbished phone testing.

During the testing process, if any technical problem is found in the hardware or the software of the smartphone, it gets repaired during the certified refurbishment process.

At QwikFone, chances of finding good cheap smartphones are 100 percent guaranteed. Customers don’t have to settle for less as they can get their refurbished phones pristine and look and work as good as new, as well as buy the phone they truly want and not just the one that they can afford. The company gives its clients the price that allows them to save a great deal of money and get the maximum value in exchange for their payment.

Clients buying cheap refurbished phones are further guaranteed of the phones’ quality through the return policy as well as the 12-month warranty that protects the phones’ performance for a full year. According to QwikFone’s return policy, clients get a 30-day period during which they get a full refund if they choose to return their phones. The warranty, on the other hand, offers free repair services from QwikFone specialists for the first year after the clients’ purchase.

The refurbished phones also come with all the essential accessories, which are free and brand new, according to the device’s design and requirements. All the accessories are included in the same 12-month warranty on the smartphones. This means that the clients can replace the accessories for free if they come across any issue while using them.

Part of this company’s mission is to help the previous owner of the phone to make profit from an old phone instead of putting it in a drawer, gathering dust and becoming worthless. They also help the new owner of the mobile phone after its refurbishment to find a pristine phone at an affordable price.

With QwikFone, customers get to save money, get the refurbished phones as good as new, and at the same time contribute to the preservation of the environment.

About QwikFone

QwikFone is the number one source for high quality and affordable refurbished phones. They offer the highest quality parts, the best value mobile phones, and the most efficient repairs. QwikFone, as a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registered business, guarantees that you will be getting nothing less than Grade A quality in your smartphones.