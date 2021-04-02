Ecosmob Introduced the Asterisk Video Conferencing Solution for Businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a leading VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider, has announced the Asterisk video conferencing solution for businesses. Conferencing Systems are one of the most essential parts of today’s business’s communication systems. It allows companies to interact with people across the globe and share data. The Asterisk conferencing solution is one of the best cloud-based video calling services that enhance the efficiency and functionality for seamless video collaboration at cost-effective rates. Whether it’s a small business or a large enterprise, Ecosmob can provide customized conferencing solutions for all kinds of businesses as per their requirement. Some of the key features of Ecosmob’s conferencing solution include:

Easy to use

No need for additional plug-ins

Highly scalable and robust solution

Simplified conference creation

Provide ease of management & report

No requirement for additional hardware

Ease to customize

Reliable solution

Facilitate recording and reporting

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “Our Asterisk conferencing solution is designed for all types of businesses. The solution can be customized and integrated with the enterprise’s existing communication systems. Although there are a number of audio and video conferencing solutions available in the market, the video conferencing solution designed by our experts assure matchless performance. The solution allows complete flexibility to the users when creating conference calls. They can choose among various conference modes such as one to many, many to one, many to many presentations, video conversations, chats, etc.”

The concerned person further added, “Our conferencing solution is designed in a manner to help businesses bring life to ordinary meetings while connecting people from any place at any time. By using our video conferencing service, businesses can be benefited in several ways like save a lot of time, increase productivity, connect with people anywhere, anytime with any device including smartphones, computer, laptop, tablet, etc., enhance teamwork and productivity by bringing people together, note down important points discussed during the conference, and most importantly enjoy a smooth and simplified meeting experience with advanced features and crystal clear quality.”

If interested in incorporating the Asterisk video conferencing solution in your existing business communication system, you can contact Ecosmob Technologies private limited and get a customized conferencing solution as per your requirements. For more information related to Ecosmob’s Asterisk Conferencing Solution, one can visit https://www.asteriskservice.com/solutions/conferencing.

About Ecosmob

Started its journey in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company is a top-most provider of enterprise-grade IT solutions, and services to customers all over the globe. It specializes in VoIP Solution Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Design and Development, and Digital Marketing Services. All the solutions developed by Ecosmob focuses on the mission of providing exceptional customer service and quality.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12864340-ecosmob-introduced-the-asterisk-video-conferencing-solution-for-businesses.html