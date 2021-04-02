Dipentaerythritol Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2027

Rockville, United States, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recent Fact.MR study, the dipentaerythritol market witnessed a volume sales of nearly 40 thousand tons in 2018, and is envisaged to record 2.8% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. Aspects influencing growth of the dipentaerythritol market range from traditional use of this chemical byproduct in paints & coatings and explosives manufacturing, to the advent of innovative application areas such as therapeutics and marine coatings.

The study expected APEJ to hold a sizeable share of the overall dipentaerythritol volume sales, attributed in part to shifting production facilities from EU and North America to emerging economies of Asia. In addition, China has been one of the leading producers of dipentaerythritol, however fast growth has translated into a phase of overcapacity. This has resulted in intensified competition in line with narrowing profit margins among dipentaerythritol producers in the country.

The study finds that chemical multinationals in China are tailoring their past practices along with adoption of novel strategies for ensuring long-term success, abreast tightening supply trends of dipentaerythritol. The onus of dipentaerythritol market players in China is on self-sufficiency, securing international access to key raw materials, and creating national champions with greater access to western technologies and processes. Such efforts of regional players are expected to retain the lead of APEJ in the dipentaerythritol market.

Industrial Grade Dipentaerythritol Remains Sought-After

Dipentaerythritol variants usually come in two purity grades, namely, industrial and technical, as a consequence of difference in their requirements such as research laboratories and industries. The study opines that supremacy of industrial grade dipentaerythritol is here to stay, despite a relatively faster sales growth projected for the technical grade variant in 2019. Over 80% volume share of the dipentaerythritol market will be accounted by industrial grade variant in 2019.

According to the study, paints & coatings and lubrications remain the most lucrative application areas for dipentaerythritol worldwide, collectively estimated to account for over 50% of overall volume sales in 2019. Resurgent activities in residential and commercial construction, along with focus of various governments worldwide on infrastructure development, has resulted in an uptick in demand for paints & coatings, thereby underpinning the adoption of dipentaerythritol. Dipentaerythritol sales are significantly undergird by their use in alkyd paints production, as adoption of these paints in construction activities continue to become more pervasive.

Manufacturers Investing in Developing Innovative Offerings

Significance of thin film intumescent coatings has witnessed a marked uptick in the recent past, in light of their ability to provide cost-effective, passive fire protection, while maintaining the aesthetic attributes of steel. These coatings have gained immense popularity as effective remedy to issues resulting amid safety practices of construction vis-à-vis ornate, modern designs of architecture.

Dipentaerythritol finds widespread acceptance as an essential agent in the production of the thin film intumescent coatings. In addition, use of dipentaerythritol in various new formulations of resin binder, which play a vital role in manufacturing intumescent coatings, is expected to underpin growth of the dipentaerythritol market.

Development of thermoplastic polyacetals has emerged as a key trend in the dipentaerythritol market, in light of their good degradation properties, along with abundant accessibility and availability of the renewable resource-based building blocks. Dipentaerythritol manufacturers view thermoplastic polyacetals as a lucrative opportunity area, on the back of their potential for renewable sourcing, degradation capability, and excellent material properties.

This Fact.MR study also offers a detailed and accurate forecast of the dipentaerythritol market for the period between 2019 and 2027. The dipentaerythritol market is projected to record a volume CAGR of 3.0% through 2027.

