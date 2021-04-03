Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2028

Rockville, United States, 2021-Apr-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The computer aided dispatch market is expected to close in on revenues worth over US$ 1,500 Mn in 2019, according to a recent research of Fact.MR. Growth of the computer aided dispatch market remains influenced by innovations and advancements in technology aiding in widening the scope of application of CAD systems.

The report opines that although on-premise computer aided dispatch systems will continue to hold a significant share of the market, demand for cloud-based CAD systems will increase in the near future. The competition in the logistics and e-commerce sectors is intensifying, as companies shift their focus toward streamlining their dispatch solutions and call centers, to expand their customer base.

Setting up cloud-based CAD systems is relatively straightforward and deprives the requirement of additional hardware, which in turn provides companies with an economic alternative. Additionally, leading cloud service-providers are continuously fortifying their security to create an enhanced infrastructure for supporting the systems.

Companies and public safety institutions are finding cloud-based computer aided dispatch systems increasingly useful owing to the systems’ ability to allow seamless information exchange between departments. The study estimates the cloud-based CAD systems to register a Y-o-Y growth of 11.3% in 2019.

Growing Investments by Public Safety Institutions to Underpin Growth

As modern computer aided dispatch systems enable public safety and law enforcement institutions to gain real-time information on contemporary incidences, state administrations and public safety institutions are investments into upgrading their existing call management systems. For instance, Calgary’s government recently collaborated with Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure to upgrade its 911 response systems. On similar lines, the Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska, USA also deployed computer aided dispatch systems across different public safety verticals to shorten response times and serve citizens better.

Sophisticated computer aided dispatch systems, integrated with artificial intelligence and navigation technologies, recommend efficient routes, monitor resources, and streamline the complete dispatching process, which in turn aids in curtailing the response times. The study opines widespread adoption of computer aided dispatch systems in governmental organizations to bolster market growth, with revenues estimated at nearly US$ 600 Mn in 2018.

Computer aided dispatch services are finding robust demand in law enforcement agencies, as enhanced sophisticated computer aided dispatch systems continue to benefit these in managing calls on the basis of their priority to keep radio channels free for higher priority incidences. Features such as silent dispatching which allows law enforcement agencies to respond quickly are further adding to the growing popularity of the computer aided dispatch systems.

Innovations in the field are upholding the demand with new systems, such as Garda, being developed to overcome the shortcomings of the existing systems. Garda has been designed to allow central monitoring of incidences and calls, which will enable public safety organizations to dispatch the nearest responders circumventing the current problems that divisional response units face.

CAD Systems Integrated with AVL Gain Ground

Computer aided dispatch systems are finding increasing usage in the transportation industry. Taxi and cab services are innovating constantly to tailor the system to their requirements. Moreover, computer aided dispatch systems coupled with automatic vehicle location (AVL) is being leveraged by multiple local authorities to revamp the existing public mass transit systems to serve citizens better.

AVL reports the location of the vehicle, and CAD systems help municipal corporations keep a track of the fleet and dispatch buses on time. Additionally, these systems help in scheduling public transport system efficiently while providing drivers precise rerouting instructions in case of incidences. Rochester’s Regional Transit Service (RTS) decided to upgrade its CAD and AVL systems along similar lines in 2018 to make public transportation more efficient and attractive for riders.

This report also tracks the computer aided dispatch market for the period 2018-2028. The computer aided dispatch market is projected to grow at 10.9% CAGR through 2028.

