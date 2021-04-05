Global Medical Device Technologies Market to be Valued at US$ 563 Bn by 2025

The medical device technologies market is poised to embark on a moderate growth trajectory, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period (2020-2025). Rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the future. Such procedures are increasingly utilizing technologies such as robotics to achieve precision in surgical operations. In addition, the usage of medical images has augmented within all health systems. Various imaging modalities such as projection radiography, MRI, CAD/CAM technology and CT scanning techniques provide relevant patient information. Also, platforms such as implantable miniature telescopes, smart adapter and premium intraocular lenses (IOLs) have revolutionized domains such as ophthalmology.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic, however, is anticipated to downsize the medical device technologies market during the short-term forecast. As healthcare providers are reorienting their operations towards the eradication of the pandemic, other elective procedures have taken a backseat. This is expected to reduce the demand for technologically enhanced devices for the same. However, the market will accelerate in high gear in the post-pandemic scenario when healthcare operations revert to a normal scale.

Key Takeaways of the Medical Device Technologies Market Study

By device type, sales of diabetes care devices show healthy growth, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing proportion of diabetic population across the world.

Adoption of medical device technologies in hospitals continues to influence growth strategies, capturing more than 30% of the total market revenue.

Rising investment in healthcare infrastructure has led to an increase in the number of hospitals constructed to provide advanced medical treatment. This is anticipated to be an important growth determinant.

By region, North America will maintain lead in the medical device technologies market, capturing almost 2/5 th of the global market value.

of the global market value. Asia-Pacific is expected to create credible growth opportunities for key players, with the market growth expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2025.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population are driving market expansion across both regions.

“Significant technological advancements in medicine have necessitated adoption of sophisticated medical devices to aid surgical procedures. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries to reduce patient trauma is anticipated to fuel the market growth,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Medical Device Technologies Market: Competition Insights

The medical devices technologies market shows a high level of fragmentation, with a growing number of market players competing to collaborate with hospitals, clinics and research institutes. The degree of competition is high due to low switching costs by hospitals and the availability of similar products from different companies.

Some prominent players in the medical device technologies market are: Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Phillips Healthcare, Baxter International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories and Cardinal Health among others.

Market players are focusing in product differentiation and reduced time-to-market for their products. For instance, structural heart therapy offered by Boston Scientific Corporation is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the medical devices technologies market. The segment is highly synergistic with rhythm management and interventional cardiology business. Likewise, Baxter International is in the process of launching about 50 products in the next five years which includes acute and renal care products with enhanced technological improvements.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has crippled the entire world, suspending all businesses and disrupting supply chains. Mandatory social distancing measures have compelled companies to cut down on their production cycles, leading to a disruption in the demand-supply equation. The healthcare industry is especially facing a significant challenge as there seem to be no signs of the abatement of the pandemic.

The medical device technologies market is anticipated to register a significant downturn in the midst of the pandemic. With hospitals and other healthcare settings reorienting their priorities, patients are delaying their elective surgical procedures, leading to a drop in the demand of technologically enhanced devices. At the same time, it can be argued that market prospects will broaden owing to ongoing investigations for designing possible diagnostic tests for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 in existing as well as formerly infected patients. The market is anticipated to rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic, when medical operations normalize, restoring the existing future growth predictions.

