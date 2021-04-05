Fiducial Markers Market Worth $123 million – Rising Awareness on Radiotherapy and Emerging Economies

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

According to the new market research report “Fiducial Markers Market by Product (Metal Based Markers (Gold, Gold Combination) Polymer Markers), Cancer Type (Prostate, Lung, Breast), Modality (CT, CBCT, MRI, Ultrasound), End user (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Fiducial Markers Market is projected to USD 123 million by 2025 from USD 95 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=180673710

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The fiducial markers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and supportive government initiatives. In addition, the growing incidence of cancer and the rising acceptance of radiotherapy procedures are propelling market growth. However, a dearth of skilled and experienced oncologists in developing countries and the slow adoption of advanced technologies are restraining the growth of the market.

Leading Key-Players:

The major players in the market include CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium). Other players in the market are Best Medical International, Inc. (US), Nanovi A/S (Denmark), Carbon Medical Technologies (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Innovative Oncology Solutions (US), Medtronic (Ireland), QlRad Inc. (US), JJ-Medtech (Netherlands), and QFIX (US).

An analysis of market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that several growth strategies, such as product launches and enhancements, partnerships, and acquisitions, were adopted by market players to strengthen their portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the market. Partnerships and agreements were the most widely adopted growth strategies by market players.

CIVCO Radiotherapy (US): In 2018, CIVCO Radiotherapy (US) dominated the global fiducial markers market in 2019. Its strong product portfolio and high geographic penetration are the key factors contributing to the leading position of this company in the market. In order to maintain its dominant position, the company develops both metal-based as well as polymer-based fiducial markers, such as FusionCoil, PolyMark, FlexiCoil, Align, and PointCoil. The company is also focusing on increasing its presence in developing countries to leverage high-growth opportunities.

Boston Scientific (US) held the second-largest market position in the global Fiducial Markers Market. It became a key player in the market after the launch of its LumiCoil platinum fiducial marker. The company’s strong R&D capabilities and global manufacturing & distribution network are its major strengths.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180673710

Recent Developments: