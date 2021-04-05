North America Smart Trash Bin Market PESTEL Analysis, Top Vendors and Competitive Landscape, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The North America Smart Trash Bin Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The North America smart trash bin market size is projected to value at USD 12.3 million by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. These are also called automatic trash bins. The touchless trash cans have the ability to operate with no physical contact and are sensor-based.

Key Players:

AuskoPte

HANGSHAU Houseware Co., Ltd.

iTouchless Housewares & Products, Inc.

Nine Stars Group (USA) Inc.

Simplehuman

Enevo

Home Depot Product Authority, LLC

Honey Can Do International, Inc.

Modern Home

Sigfox

Growth Drivers:

Convenience provided by automated sanitary waste disposal in clinics and hospitals is expected to accelerate the demand for these bins in the commercial sector. Moreover, restaurants & hotels are largely adopting automatic garbage cans, especially in washrooms in view of providing better services to customers. Additionally, smart cans are now installed in washrooms at public places like airports, metro stations, bus stations, and shopping malls to provide a healthy and hygienic environment. Although sellers of smart garbage bins in North America are selling these products via wholesalers, distributors, and retail outlets, e-commerce contributes significantly in market growth.

Capacity Outlook:

8 to 13 Gallon

14 to 23 Gallon

Above 23 Gallon

The 14 to 23 gallon segment is expected to dominate the regional market of North America based on revenue due to the availability of numerous products in sizes of the rang like 13.2 gallons, 15 gallons, 14 gallons, 22 gallons, 18 gallons, and many more. Of them, 14 to 23 gallon smart garbage bins are primarily in need around the commercial sector due to the requirement for larger capacities to accommodate large volumes of wastes generated at public restrooms, hospitals, and hotels. On the other hand, 8 to 13 gallon capacity cans are widely used in households mainly in rooms, kitchens, and other places in a house. Furthermore, these cans are commonly used in commercial places like hotel rooms, hospital rooms, offices, and cabins.

End Use Outlook:

Commercial

Residential

The commercial segment held the majority share in the North America smart trash/garbage bin market in 2017. However, the residential segment is likely to witness increasing demand for smart trash bins due to the rising awareness regarding convenience provided by the product. Further, rising awareness regarding the hygienic environment by refraining from cross-contamination of bacteria and germs coupled with ease of operation is likely to stimulate the demand for this product.

Regional Outlook:

U.S. is observing a higher penetration of smart garbage bins due to the consumer preference to use the latest technologies. Simultaneously, rising investments by industry players coupled with high purchasing power are fueling the regional market growth.

U.S. has an alone share of more than 75.0% of the overall market and is expected to be the leading market over the projected period. The presence of a number of market players including technology providers, automatic trash can manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and others is contributing to the market growth in the U.S.

