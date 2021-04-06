Artificial Grass Market Analysis and Global Forecast

The global artificial grass market was valued at USD 3.00 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017, to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2022. The artificial grass market is driven by factors such as increased applications in the landscaping segment, recycling of artificial grass pitches, and development of different solutions for producing infill materials and yarn technology.

Download PDF Brochure

Based on application, the landscaping segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, making it a key revenue pocket for the artificial grass industry players. Due to an increase in the number of playground areas, lawns, gardens, and airports and several benefits such as natural look, aesthetic appeal, and low maintenance costs, artificial grass is gaining popularity in the landscaping segment for both, developed and developing markets.

Based on installation, the wall cladding segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. A growing number of wall cladding installations of artificial grass in the exteriors and interiors of hotels, commercial spaces including reception areas, hospitals, terrace walls, pool areas, and porch areas is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific and South America are projected to be the fastest-growing regions for the artificial grass market during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Argentina, and Paraguay offer significant opportunities for the growth of the artificial grass market. Growing manufacturing base of artificial grass in these countries, growing popularity of sports, government support and encouragement for the implementation of artificial grass in sports fields and other commercial applications, coupled with water conservation concerns are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the artificial grass market in these regions.

Request for Customization

The market for artificial grass is dominated by key players such as DowDuPont (US), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (US), Shaw Industries Group (US), and Victoria PLC (UK). Other artificial grass companies include Act Global (US), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (UK), Matrix Turf (US), Nurteks Hali (Turkey), Soccer Grass (Brazil), Limonta (Italy), Sportlink (Brazil), and El Espartano (Argentina).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441