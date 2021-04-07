Shop on Ubuy Saudi Fashion Store and Get “Free Shipping”

Kuwait City, Kuwait, 2021-Apr-03 — /EPR Network/ —Ubuy Saudi, a popular global cross-border shopping platform in Saudi is offering free shipping for customers who buy anything from their fashion store which is available on their app and website.

Every online shopper would love to see the words “FREE Shipping” whenever they shop for anything online. Sometimes shipping charges can be quite expensive in certain locations and customers would end up paying a lot of money as shipping charges. Some retailers offer free shipping once the customer hits a minimum spending limit to become eligible for free shipping, etc.

But, Ubuy offers all its customers shopping on their fashion store, the opportunity to enjoy “FREE Shipping” and save money by avoiding all the shipping charges. There are no particular conditions to enjoy this benefit since it is applicable for all items in the fashion store. Customers can also get up to 15% off when they shop from the Ubuy fashion store.

About Free Shipping

Whenever people pack and send anything from one place to another it does incur a cost. This cost is higher especially when people send stuff overseas. All retailers cannot afford to bear this additional cost and hence charge the customers for the shipping. These charges will depend on how heavy the items are and also the distance it has to move before reaching the customer.

The shipping charges for products can cost more if the customer requires it faster. But some retailers like Ubuy do offer “FREE Shipping” to all their customers for a particular time period or during special promotions. This helps the company to attract more customers and help people buy more stuff, without worrying about the shipping charges.

The Ubuy Fashion Store

The Ubuy fashion store has an incredible collection of top global brands, in the world of fashion. It is the right place to explore the latest trends in Women’s clothing, Men’s clothing and fashion items for girls. They also provide clothes for plus size people and customers can use the filters, to get exactly what they want.

Choose from a wide range of tops, dresses, denim & jeans, jackets & coats, graphic tees, lingerie, swimwear, activewear, sleepwear, rompers & jumpsuits, bodysuits, bottoms, matching accessories etc. The Ubuy website gives you a plethora of options to get the best in the latest trending fashion. All the products are available at great prices and come with discounts too.

Explore a diverse range of fashionable clothing and accessories to mix and match each style, to create your own fashion statement. Choose online shopping to get dresses for special occasions such as weddings, birthday parties, etc. The Ubuy fashion store also has a wide range of fashion items for men; like formal shirts, T-shirts, trousers, jeans, etc.

So enjoy fast free shipping, 24/7 customer service and a wide range of fashion items while shopping from the Ubuy fashion store.

About Ubuy

Headquartered in Kuwait, Ubuy is a global Ecommerce company operating in 90 countries. It was launched in 2014 and provides services to most parts of North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. Customers can choose from over 50 million diverse globally branded products from 7 international stores.