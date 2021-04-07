LeCesse Development Corp. announces promotions of three key employees

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — LeCesse Development Corp., a nationally recognized multifamily developer, has promoted three key employees to new leadership positions.

Chad Hochuli, currently a Project Supervisor, will take over as Senior Director – Development and Construction. Andrew Sheaffer, also a Project Supervisor, will serve as Senior Construction Manager. Callum King, who joined the company as an Analyst, has been promoted to Asset Manager.

“Chad, Andrew and Callum have each played a valuable role in LeCesse Development Corp.’s success throughout their tenure with the company,” said Caleb Keenan. “LeCesse is continuing to grow and we have a multitude of multifamily development projects in the pipeline. With the help of their leadership, I’m positive we will accomplish our goals.”

Hochuli joined the company 16 years ago and has been instrumental in the predevelopment, entitlement, permitting and construction of LeCesse’s Florida-based projects, which range from Jacksonville to the Florida Keys. These projects have involved a variety of product types such as wood construction in surface park, wrap, podium and modular configurations as well as mid-rise block and plank. Hochuli’s experience in the Florida market and longstanding relationships throughout the industry make him a valuable asset to the team.

Throughout his nearly five-year tenure at LeCesse, Sheaffer has been a valued resource in regards to managing construction projects outside the state of Florida. He’s been involved in projects that

represent a wide variety of product types and markets. Sheaffer brings significant industry expertise to the company, including multifamily new construction, multifamily renovations and general commercial projects.

After his graduation from the University of Florida, King joined LeCesse in 2016 as an Analyst. In his new role, he will take on increased duties in financing, reporting and dispositions. King’s work ethic and willingness to accept additional responsibilities make him a valued member of the team.

Founded in 1952 as a regional building contractor, LeCesse Development Corp. is a celebrated real estate developer specializing in the development, construction and financing of multifamily properties. Over the next five years, the company plans to build between 3,000 to 5,000 apartments across the U.S.

For more information about LeCesse Development Corp., visit www.lecesse.com.

