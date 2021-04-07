Mearth Partners with Michael Clemente Motorsports for TCR Australia

Leading electric scooter brand Mearth supports Michael Clemente Motorsports for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series during the 2021 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour this Easter weekend.

The event will be broadcasted on Saturday, April 3 (10 am to 1 pm AEDT) and Sunday, April 4 (10 am to 5:30 pm AEDT) via 7mate and 7plus.

Alexandria, NSW, Australia, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Mearth, the first Australian electric scooter developer, partners with Michael Clemente Motorsports to support the promising young driver Michael Clemente for the 2021 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour. During the Easter weekend event, Mearth will be represented alongside big brands including Wurth, Bendigo Bank, Total, and Michelin on Clemente’s Honda Civic Type R.

Since its launch in 2015, Mearth has been partnering with businesses and events to promote sustainable micro-mobile alternative transportation in Australia. Mearth designs and develops innovative electric scooters for a range of e-scooter riders, from everyday commuters to off-road travellers. Since then, Mearth electric scooters have become the leading electric scooter brand in the country, gaining recognition from the industry and public.

Mearth’s partnership with Michael Clemente Motorsports not only shows the brand’s growing influence in the road transportation and micro-mobility sector in Australia but also its drive to support Australian talent and showcase them to the world.

Mearth will be supporting Clemente for the third round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series as part of the Bathurst event. TCR Australia is the local version of the world-renowned Touring Car Racing formula adopted across the globe. TCR Australia features racing versions of 2.0-litre C-segment types of cars from a range of auto brands.

This year, TCR Australia features 22 cars from the top and rising racers in the country. Overall, TCR Australia is one of the premier national touring car racing events that’s broadcasted on commercial television across the country.

Despite the Bathurt event’s postponement last year due to the pandemic, this year will feature 62 cars, 15 brands, and over 150 drivers. Racers will hit the widely famous Mount Panorama circuit on Friday, April 2, while qualifying and races will be held on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4. The Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour will be broadcasted live via 7mate and 7plus on Saturday, April 3 (10 am to 1 pm AEDT) and Sunday, April 4 (10 am to 5:30 pm AEDT).

About Mearth:

The Mearth electric scooter brand is Australia’s first e-scooter developer providing scooters that redefine transportation. Launched in 2015, Mearth continues to research, design, and produce e-scooters that cater to all kinds of riders, from everyday commuters to off-road travellers. Mearth empowers people to move around the city and suburbs through eco-friendly and energy-efficient e-scooters. Because of its innovative products, Mearth gained recognition from the public and has become one of the most popular manufacturers in the industry. Today, Mearth continues its mission to provide quality, sustainable, and fun electric scooters for Australia.

To know more about Mearth’s products and services, head on to mearth.com.au for more details. Meanwhile, to browse through or order Mearth’s line of electric scooters, visit Mearth’s online shop. For enquiries or concerns, contact Mearth via support@mearth.com.au.