MeTime Offers VIP+ Member Only Access

Goodyear, Arizona, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — MeTime is pleased to announce they are offering all current VIP members the option to upgrade to the new VIP+ member only access program. This program is available seven days a week from 6 am until 10 am and 6 pm to 10 pm, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

When MeTime VIP members sign up for the VIP+ program, they will earn additional benefits they can use to give themselves a break from their daily lives and relax. In addition to the benefits offered to VIP members, individuals will get up to 56 additional hours of access per week for the low cost of just $10 per month. This option is only available for a limited time so interested members should join the program as soon as possible.

The VIP membership at MeTime is available on three levels, allowing individuals to choose the level of service they want. The lowest membership starts at $39 per month and includes a bath towel and backpack, along with the member’s choice of one spa service per day. For an additional $20 per month, members can choose two spa services per day. The level three membership at $79 per month includes unlimited services, as well as the VIP+ package for no additional cost.

Anyone interested in learning about the VIP+ membership can find out more by visiting the MeTime website or by calling 1-623-535-7826.

About MeTime: MeTime is a body spa, tanning salon and more, providing their clients with the services they need to practice self-care the way they see fit. These affordable services are available by appointment, as well as through their membership packages. Their goal is to help their clients relax and focus on themselves for a better quality of life.

Press Release Contact :

Company: MeTime

Address: 13291 W. McDowell Road, Unit E6

City: Goodyear

State: AZ

Zip code: 85395

Telephone number: 1-623-535-7826

Email address: metimeaz@gmail.com