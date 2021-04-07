SuperBottoms raises 2 million in Series A funding from Saama Capital & DSG Consumer Partners

Mumbai, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Eco-friendly baby products start-up, SuperBottoms, known for its reusable cloth diapers for babies today announced it has raised US$2 million in series A funding from Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. Run by a core team of mothers, it sells reusable cloth diapers that are gentle on the baby’s skin and the environment. With its products tested & certified under the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, 2008 (CPSIA) of US, SuperBottoms sells 30,000+ diapers each month primary through its own website and other leading e-commerce platforms. SuperBottoms raised its first external capital of Rs. 1.6 crore in November 2018, in a round led by Titan Capital, investment office of Snapdeal founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal with Venture Catalysts also participating in that round. DSG Consumer Partners backed SuperBottoms in the Pre-Series A round raised in Jan 2020.

Commenting on the fund raise, Pallavi Utagi, Founder, SuperBottoms, said, “It’s the unstinted support of the parent community that underlies our organic growth into a trustworthy, safe, better-for-you brand for children. The funds raised will be invested in initiatives that will help spread awareness around the concept of cloth diapering to a larger audience base. The team at SuperBottoms is truly excited in partnering Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners in our journey to expand and build a strong child-oriented brand.”

In his comments, Ash Lilani, Managing Partner, Saama Capital said, “There is a clear consumer shift towards better-for-you, high quality products across verticals. This marks our second investment in the sector after The Moms Co., a leading player in the mom & baby personal care space. At Saama Capital, we believe there is unmet demand in the baby care segment. SuperBottoms’ user-first approach and strong brand recall excites us. We are very excited to partner Pallavi in SuperBottoms’ journey to be the brand of choice for baby products.”

“Cloth diaper penetration in India is expected to reach global levels due to the preference of Indians for cloth nappies. SuperBottoms being the market leader is well poised to lead the same. Pallavi and her team have created a brand with a very loyal following and exceptional user engagement metrics. We are bullish on the underserved baby care segment in the country. We are excited to continue backing Pallavi and Salil in building India’s leading brand for baby products,” added Deepak I. Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of DSG Consumer Partners.

Providing his perspective, Bipin Shah, Partner, Titan Capital, said,” SuperBottoms has carved a unique forte in the baby care space in India. We identified this early on, in 2018, as seed investors. Pallavi and Salil are fantastic founders who have demonstrated sustainable growth at SuperBottoms. We are confident that the company will continue to reach newer heights and own the fast-growing sustainable baby care space in India. We are excited to partner consumer focused investors like Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners in this journey.”

About DSG Consumer Partners (http://www.dsgcp.com/): DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP) is an early-stage venture capital fund focused on investing exclusively in consumer brands and businesses in India and South East Asia. Since its inception in 2013, DSGCP has backed over 50 start-ups and helped build some of the leading insurgent brands including OYO Rooms (sold to Softbank), Zipdial (sold to Twitter), Redmart (sold to Lazada), Veeba, Epigamia, Raw Pressery, Chai Point, Eazydiner, SaladStop!, Chope, GOQii, Mswipe, Arata, The Moms Co, Sleepy Owl Coffee, Simplee Aloe, Piccolo, Pip & Nut, YouVit, Brewlander, The Golden Duck, Sleepycat, Power Gummies and Vista Rooms. DSGCP currently manages US$200 million of committed capital and has investment professionals and advisors in Mauritius, Singapore and Mumbai.

About Saama Capital ( https://www.saamacapital.vc/ ): Saama Capital is an early stage, sector agnostic, India-focused venture capital firm investing since 2006. The Saama team is currently investing out of its fourth fund and has built significant knowledge in several sectors including consumer focused companies, financial services/fintech, and SaaS. Previously, Saama has backed a number of India’s leading companies including PayTM, Snapdeal, Sula Wines, Veeba Foods, Lendingkart, Chaipoint, Raw Pressery, Vistaar Financial Services, EazyDiner, Moms Co. and Fisdom.

About SuperBottoms (https://www.superbottoms.com/): Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products. Its vision is to spread awareness and increase adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India and cater to the daily needs of babies and toddlers. SuperBottoms is run by a core team of parents with over 90% of them being mothers. As a direct-to-consumer brand, it’s trusted by 2 lakh+ parents. SuperBottoms UNO, its flagship product is an organic reusable diaper with the capability to stay dry all night. Made with organic cotton, it is very gentle and safe on baby’s delicate skin. With a one-size-fit-all functionality, SuperBottoms UNO is also significantly more economical versus single-use disposable diapers. SuperBottoms recently launched a unique cloth diaper with a patent pending one-of-a-kind buttoning system that enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to the age of 3 years. The brand is a leader in the cloth diaper category in India and a bestseller on marketplaces like Amazon India.